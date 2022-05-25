World Economic Forum Treated The Rest of Us To Quite The Lecture By None Other Than John Kerry

On Tuesday, the World Economic Forum treated those tuning in to quite the lecture, including from none other than Climate Czar John Kerry. The forum was held in Davos, Switzerland, meaning Kerry surely had to fly there in his jet, as he has to all of the other climate change events he's spoken at.

'We're dealing with a crisis made by human beings.'



We caused it - and now we must stop it.@ClimateEnvoy @JohnKerry at #wef22.



Watch the session live: https://t.co/YiKlYdWy1d pic.twitter.com/QIG5LiqyD7 — World Economic Forum (@wef) May 24, 2022

Part of the lecture from Kerry included mentions of how we must get to "a brand new, unbelievable economy, globally, in the world, the greatest transformation ever, as we move to a new energy economy, as we get pollution out of the air, which is what is causing the climate crisis." The "climate crisis," is, of course a popular phrase with the Biden administration.

"People forget, greenhouse gasses are pollution and 15 million people a year die because of the quality of the air around the world, which comes principally from fossil fuel, burning that is not mitigated, abated," he continued to warn.

In a subsequent clip, Kerry want on to further rant about "the climate crisis," which must be solved through solving the ocean's warming. "We're dealing with a crisis here, folks, a crisis made by human beings."

As our friends at Twitchy pointed out, many picked up on how the WEF Twitter account locked replies. Nevertheless, people shared their thoughts in the quoted retweets.

I agree with that statement

'We're dealing with a crisis made by human beings'



Those human beings

John Kerry & other WEF loyalists who want us all to own nothing & eat bugs



They of course will own everything & fly over us in their private jets https://t.co/T7AOSIYPE1 — We've All Gone Mad (@HaveWeAllGoneM1) May 25, 2022

Of course these globalist tyrants turned off replies. They know the pushback they'd get. https://t.co/Qa6YfOYenk — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 24, 2022

I see the comments are turned off. John Kerry and his buddies predicted our polar ice caps would be gone by now. When will they face consequences for their outrageous claims. Ask him about his own giant carbon footprint. Elites are going to elite https://t.co/ocJoWfPVum — Jason Dodd (@Mortgagedoddyyc) May 25, 2022

Kerry has come under fire before for his jetting around the world, and for his casual indifference about his own behavior. In February of last year, Kerry flew to Iceland to receive a climate change award, offered that using his private jet was "the only choice for somebody like me who is traveling the world to win this battle.

Not only is Kerry a hypocrite with casual indifference, but he has prioritized this issue which he is such a hypocrite on above all else, including human rights abuses in China.

As Townhall has chronicled throughout Kerry's time as climate czar, Kerry has downplayed or even laughed off having any responsibility in doing anything to address the genocide of Uyghur Muslims, with comments such as it's "not my lane," to "life is always full of tough choices," and also how "it’s very important for us to try to keep those other things away," when it comes to discussing the issue with his Chinese counterparts. It's worth reminding that China is the biggest polluter in the world.