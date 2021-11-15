ICYMI: John Kerry Makes a Climate Deal That Requires the Use of Slave Labor

During the UN climate conference last week, Biden Climate Czar John Kerry reiterated the United States is willing to tolerate the human rights "differences" between the United States and China in order to build more solar panels.

After announcing joint "cooperation" with China on climate change, John Kerry chuckles when pressed on China's use of slave labor to build solar panels:



"Not my lane"

This isn't the first time Kerry has downplayed the Chinese Communist Party's use of Uyghurs, who are being kept by the government in concentration camps, to build solar panels.

Republican Senator Ben Sasse is demanding more details about Kerry's China push and wants to know how he could personally benefit from human rights abuses.

Multiple media outlets have reported that Chinese solar panel manufacturer LONGi Green Energy had its imports seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection last week over allegations that the firm is linked to companies that are "known to be using forced labor." Outlets reported that part of the investment group that is the top shareholder in LONGi is Hillhouse China Value Fund L.P., of which Kerry and his wife own more than a $1 million stake according to his government disclosures.

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw is pointing out that solar panel use is actually very destructive to the environment.

How exactly is this appealing to nature lovers?



Reminder: you need 75 square miles of solar panels to generate the same power output as 1 square mile of nuclear energy.



But radical "environmentalists" hate nuclear and love solar.

While participants in the UN climate summit are fine with slaves building solar panels, they doubled their emissions from the last conference in 2019.