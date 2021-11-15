China

ICYMI: John Kerry Makes a Climate Deal That Requires the Use of Slave Labor

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 15, 2021 4:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
ICYMI: John Kerry Makes a Climate Deal That Requires the Use of Slave Labor

Source: AP Photo/Charles Krupa

During the UN climate conference last week, Biden Climate Czar John Kerry reiterated the United States is willing to tolerate the human rights "differences" between the United States and China in order to build more solar panels. 

This isn't the first time Kerry has downplayed the Chinese Communist Party's use of Uyghurs, who are being kept by the government in concentration camps, to build solar panels. 

Republican Senator Ben Sasse is demanding more details about Kerry's China push and wants to know how he could personally benefit from human rights abuses. 

Multiple media outlets have reported that Chinese solar panel manufacturer LONGi Green Energy had its imports seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection last week over allegations that the firm is linked to companies that are "known to be using forced labor."

Outlets reported that part of the investment group that is the top shareholder in LONGi is Hillhouse China Value Fund L.P., of which Kerry and his wife own more than a $1 million stake according to his government disclosures. 

Meanwhile, Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw is pointing out that solar panel use is actually very destructive to the environment. 

While participants in the UN climate summit are fine with slaves building solar panels, they doubled their emissions from the last conference in 2019.

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
7 Unreal Moments from the Rittenhouse Prosecutor's Closing Argument
Spencer Brown
Of Course, WaPo Ran Interference for Joe Biden Over His 'Negro' Remarks
Matt Vespa
Psaki Confronted Over Biden Falsely Smearing Kyle Rittenhouse
Katie Pavlich

Schlichter: The Rittenhouse Verdict
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
DCCC Memo Claims Democrats Will Hold House Majority by Portraying GOP As 'Reckless' in 2022
Spencer Brown
Vice President Kamala Harris' Office Is a Toxic Waste Dump...And Her Aides Are Suffering
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Margolis & Cox
View Cartoon
Most Popular