CNN Just Can't Help Itself in Showing Disdain for the Pro-Life Position

The mainstream media is no stranger to supporting the pro-abortion position, which also includes a disdain for the pro-life position. CNN has proven to be a particular example of that, happening at least twice just this month during their Sunday morning "State of the Union." The latest example occurred during a Sunday exchange between Dana Bash and Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-AR), with Bash implying the because Arkansas has issues with child poverty rates, which the governor acknowledged, children are better off being killed via abortion before they have the chance to even be born.

"Well, Arkansas already struggles to support vulnerable children. Nearly one in four children in Arkansas lives in poverty. More than 4,600 kids are already in your state's overloaded foster care system," Bash disdainfully mentioned. "Do you really think that your state is prepared to protect and care for even more children if abortion does become illegal there?"

"We have had historic challenges with poverty in Arkansas," Hutchinson recognized, as he went on to mention that during his time in office they "continued the Medicaid expansion" and "increased the support for foster parents and foster children."

"It's been a high priority. And so we're addressing those needs. Obviously, there's always opportunity to do more. And we have to address this issue with compassion, because of the difficult circumstances and the fact that you're dealing with the most vulnerable of our population," the governor went on to say. "So, absolutely, we need to continue to address the issues that you just spoke about, and to make sure that we're providing good answers and support that is needed."

Bash did not respond to Hutchinson's thoughtful answer, and instead moved on to another topic. She had, earlier in the segment, also scrutinized the governor on exceptions for abortion, as Madeline covered earlier on Monday. Hutchinson added that those exemptions "very well could be revisited."

Hutchinson is term-limited and not able to run again. The state primary will take place tomorrow night. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is largely favored to win the Republican primary.

It wasn't merely Bash going after Hutchinson, though. During the May 8 episode of "State of the Union," Jake Tapper similarly put Gov. Tate Reeves on the spot (R-MS). He had a similar exchange with Chuck Todd on NBC's "Meet the Press" that same morning.

Once again, a CNN host implied that children are bead off dead from abortion rather than potentially growing up in poverty, as Tapper threw out questions such as "how many unwanted pregnancies will result in deliveries" and "How many [women and girls] might die? How many might end up hurt, mutilated, whatever?"

Tapper pointed to Mississippi's infant mortality and child poverty rates, and sneeringly asked "based on the track record of the state of Mississippi, why should any of these girls or moms believe you?"

To his credit, Gov. Reeves not only acknowledged those issues facing his state, he talked about how they have to "provide and improve educational opportunities" for women facing unplanned pregnancies. He also specifically laid out how they're investing $100 million to improve technology at the Department of Human Services and Child Protection Services. Reeves also spoke of investments into pregnancy resource centers, making adoptions easier, and improving the foster care system.

It’s hard to explain in one tweet, but it’s a common pro-abortion narrative that kids are better off dead from abortion/moms are better off killing their children, than living in poverty. It’s very classist and full of disdain. At least Todd and Tapper didn’t bother hiding it. — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) May 9, 2022

Mississippi has been of particular interest since its Gestational Age Act is the subject of Dobbs v. Jackson, in which the U.S. Supreme Court is examining the constitutionality of pre-viability abortion bans. A leaked draft opinion shows that the Court looks not only likely to uphold the law, but to overturn Roe v. Wade as well, which will thus send the abortion decision back to the states.