Miss. Governor Shuts Down Claims GOP Will Ban Contraception, Doesn't Do Enough for Pregnant Women

As we've been seeing from hysterical pro-abortion Democrats, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) herself from just earlier on Sunday, there is a narrative that pro-life Republicans and the U.S. Supreme Court will move to next ban contraception. Such concerns have been raised after a draft opinion from the Court was leaked last week, showing the Court is looking to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-MS) made multiple Sunday show appearances, where he was put on the spot and accused of that being the next move as the Supreme Court is getting ready to release an opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson, a law out of his state of Mississippi that will ban abortions at 15-weeks, though Mississippi's trigger law will ban abortion once Roe is overturned.

On NBC's "Meet the Press," host Chuck Todd pressed the governor that if there is "total ban that gets put in on abortion, is that going to have an impact on women that decide to have certain types of birth control like IUDs," and then in a separate question if he would sign a law banning contraception.

Reeves responded that "I don't think that it is going to apply to those that choose to use birth control" at one point and that "I don't think that's going to happen in Mississippi."

On CNN's "State of the Union," host Jake Tapper went with a similar line of questioning, asking Reeves multiple times to confirm he was not going to ban IUDs. The governor responded by making clear "that is not what we're focused on at this time."

During both shows, neither Todd nor Tapper bothered to hide their disdain for Gov. Reeves' pro-life position and that of his state. They seized on pointing out improvements that Mississippi ought to make when it comes to maternal and infant mortality rates, with such disdain implying that in poor states, like Mississippi, women and their children are better off with unborn babies being aborted.

Todd, for instance, phrased it as how Mississippi was "order[ing] women to be pregnant and that the level of child poverty as it already is "should be unsustainable."

The governor was subject to the same line of questioning by Tapper, who at one point asked "based on the track record of the state of Mississippi, why should any of these girls or moms believe you?"

Reeves weathered the storm of questioning, though, as he acknowledged his state could improve. The governor also made the pro-life point in that, as he put it while on "Meet the Press," that they "must prove that being pro-life is not just about anti-abortion. What we want to do next is we want to continue to focus on the two things that are very important, and that is ensuring that those expectant mothers have the resources that they need."

This includes investments into pregnancy resource centers, making adoptions easier, and improving the foster care system. On both shows, Reeves pointed out that they have invested American Rescue Plan and state funds to the tune of over $100 million to improve their Department of Human Services and Child Protection Services.

He told Todd that improving the foster care system ought to be done "in a way that recognizes the importance of the next phase of the movement."

"There's no doubt that our – we have a long history of health outcomes that are, are not acceptable. We have a long history of poverty. And the way in which you address poverty – government has real challenges doing that, but the way in which you address poverty is by improving educational attainment, improving educational outcomes, and by improving the opportunities and job skills for those individuals so that they can go to work, and provide for themselves and provide for their families," Reeves also shared when further pressed by Todd.

The governor not only advocated for his pro-life beliefs, but also reminded the hosts that under Roe v. Wade, the United States has some of the most extreme abortion laws in the world. The 15-week abortion ban is much more mainstream in Europe, as Reeves also pointed out.

"America's abortion laws are extreme, relative to the rest of the Western world," Reeves reminded Tapper. "You know that, even if the court did not overturn Roe, Jake, even if the court did not overturn Roe, even if they just decided to uphold Mississippi's 15-week ban, that 39 out of 42 countries in Europe would still have more restrictive abortion laws," he added.

"The vast majority of Americans support restrictions that are reasonable on abortions. And the overturning of Roe is simply going to return those decision- making processes... back to the individual legislatures in all 50 states," which is indeed consistent with polling, from a variety of sources.

Further, when it comes to charges of "not answering the question," as Todd accused Reeves of doing, he ought to keep in mind how pro-abortion Democrats make it a particular habit of doing that when they fail to come out and directly acknowledge that they are in favor of abortion being legal nationwide through all nine months for any reason. From what answers we are given, we can deduce that this is the position of the Democratic Party platform, but is supported by very few Americans.

WATCH: Ohio Democrat Governor nominee Nan Whaley says she doesn’t support ANY limits on abortion pic.twitter.com/wAfwyrs5nt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 4, 2022

Todd himself engaged in such a back-and-forth with Ohio's Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Nan Whaley.