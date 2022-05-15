Fox News

As Twitter Takes to Blaming Tucker Carlson for Shooting, Suspect's Manifesto Confirms He's No Fan of Fox News

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: May 15, 2022 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
As Twitter Takes to Blaming Tucker Carlson for Shooting, Suspect's Manifesto Confirms He's No Fan of Fox News

Source: AP Photo/Joshua Bessex

On Saturday afternoon, 18-year old Payton Gendron allegedly shot several people, killing 10 at a Tops Friendly Market located in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo, New York. He has been arrested and arraigned on 10 first-degree murder charges. 

Trends over Twitter to do with Gendron's motives included "Great Replacement" and "Tucker Carlson," as some took to blaming the Fox News host for the shooting. It's worth emphasizing, though, that the suspect's own manifesto not only included no mentions of Carlson, but attacked 21st Century Fox for hiring Jewish people.

The suspect expressed many anti-Semitic views, from what screenshots and excerpts are available. 

Joe Lockhart, who is actually a communications person, said that there was "blood on the hands" of Carlson, and that "Carlson will be [damned] at judgment day." He subsequently tweeted glee over the remarks he was getting as people called him out.

A tweet from Georgetown Professor Don Moynihan did a particularly poor job trying to portray Carlson as a white supremacist by comparing a segment of his to the manifesto. 

Then there's more of the usual suspects, such as The Lincoln Project's co-founder Rick Wilson and Brooklyn Dad Defiant. 

Many pushed back, though, with something called facts. 

PolitiBunny, who is with our friends over at Twitchy, also got emotional on Twitter as well, as she pushed back against these takes. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Clarence Thomas Confirms What Court Watchers Feared Would Happen After the Leak
Leah Barkoukis
WaPo Columnist: Roe Reversal Is a 9/11-Style Attack on Our 'Social Fabric' or Something
Matt Vespa

Shooting in Upstate New York Leaves At Least 10 Dead, Now Being Investigated as Hate Crime
Rebecca Downs

MSNBC Guest Hysterically Declares Clarence Thomas ‘Most Corrupt Justice in History’
Sarah Arnold
Poll Results Show Democrats May Be Doomed in Midterms Over Pro-Abortion Obsession
Rebecca Downs
Fear-Mongering Explainers on Whether or Not to Delete Period Tracking Apps Are Missing Major Point on Abortion
VIP
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular