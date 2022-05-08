Nancy Pelosi Evokes Mother's Day to Lament Supreme Court Draft Opinion

Sure enough, the Sunday shows were dominated by coverage of the draft opinion that was leaked last Monday night, showing that the U.S. Supreme Court looks ready to overturn Roe v. Wade. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) appeared on CBS News' "Face the Nation," where she evoked Mother's Day to push a pro-abortion agenda full of fear-mongering.

"This is about something so serious and so personal and so disrespectful of women. Here we are on Mother's Day, a week where the court has slapped women in the face in terms of disrespect for their judgments about the size and timing of their families," Pelosi whined to host Margaret Brennan.

She and Brennan had been discussing not only the drafted opinion--which is just that, a drafted opinion--but the "urgency" of passing the Women's Health Protection Act (WHPA) in the U.S. Senate. Such legislation will do much worse than just codify Roe, as Guy highlighted.

The votes do not appear to be there, though, since the legislation needs 60 votes to overcome the filibuster. Thus, the urgency has turned to nuking the filibuster. "Two more-one or two more senators could sweep back the filibuster rule for this purpose, and then women would have a right to choose," Pelosi mentioned.

As Spencer reported last week, that effort still appears doomed though.

Not only is Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), a pro-life Democrat, against the legislation and nuking the filibuster, but so is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). Though Sinema supports the WHPA, she is actually in favor of protecting the filibuster because of concerns that pro-life legislators could more easily pass pro-life legislation in the future if the filibuster is gone.

Pelosi went on to mention "let's just be prayerful about this," because "this is about respect for privacy,"as she went on to repeat a hysterical talking point that "marriage equality" and "contraception" could be "next."

Such is not the only time in which Pelosi has bizarrely connected abortion, in this case to Mother's Day and a call to be "prayerful." Though she portends to be a practicing Catholic, she is also openly pro-abortion, which is at odds with the Catholic Church's teaching.

Last July, when she was asked about her strident support for getting rid of the Hyde Amendment, which protects taxpayers from having to fund elective abortions, she flagrantly touted her Catholic faith.

The speaker also made some questionable remarks when it comes to a need to "improve" the Court and its opinion after it dared to consider overturning Roe. She had been asked by Brennan whether it was "a mistake" for Democrats to not focus on such a legislative priority back when President Barack Obama was in office.

Nancy Pelosi says "the focus we have right now is an urgent one in order to try to improve" the Supreme Court's forthcoming decision in Roe v. Wade. pic.twitter.com/MfPnhFcFBt — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 8, 2022

Such a point presents a further example not just of how Democrats, including and especially Speaker Pelosi, do not appear to respect the institution of the Court, but why the leak was so dangerous and may serve to intimidate the justices into changing their minds before a final opinion is reached and handed down.