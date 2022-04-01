The White House is Sticking to Quite a Narrative on What It Plans to Do About Oil

On Thursday, as Spencer covered throughout the day, President Joe Biden announced that he's tapping into the strategic reserves as a way to get more oil while the country experiences record-high gas prices. Spencer also noted in his reporting, citing energy experts, how bad an idea this is. It's also been heavily criticized by former President Donald Trump, now, and when Biden made such an announcement last November. Not only does Biden not think this is a bad idea, though, his administration thinks it's a good idea, and is standing by the narrative indicating as much.

This is such a great step from @POTUS to lower costs for working families across this country!



I'm also glad to see him holding Big Oil companies accountable. https://t.co/ny8cGd5Jdn — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) April 1, 2022

President Biden is doing all he can to bring down gas prices and yet conservative pundits will blame him for the rise. pic.twitter.com/UbnPCdQcUx — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) April 1, 2022

Biden today announced an unprecedented release of oil from US reserves and several steps his administration is taking to punish oil companies for not increasing production from unused leases on federal land.

More with @Kevinliptakcnn: https://t.co/M1BbswrtJG — Kate Sullivan (@KateSullivanDC) March 31, 2022

I’m glad the White House is following my 500-day plan to protect consumers from profiteering and oil-fueled conflicts by releasing oil from our reserves. Now, we must break our oil dependency, pass clean energy & climate justice funding, and unlock a clean and affordable future. https://t.co/CmqaiSW4LP — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 31, 2022

Americans are feeling Putin’s gas price hike at the pump.



That’s why today, I’m authorizing the release of 1 million barrels a day from our Strategic Petroleum Reserve — and taking steps to lay a new foundation for lasting American energy independence through clean energy. pic.twitter.com/aRQgofiryK — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2022

.@ENERGY is ready to execute @POTUS' authorization of an immediate release of 1M barrels per day for 6 months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. We're coordinating with our international allies and partners to join us in releasing additional oil from strategic reserves ??1/ — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) March 31, 2022

1M bpd / 6 month release from the SPR is an historic step to address the historic supply disruption caused by Putin's invasion



We are closely coordinating this release with our allies



And will use the proceeds to replenish the SPR and stabilize the mkthttps://t.co/31Bc6jCKZu — Brian Deese (@BrianDeeseNEC) March 31, 2022

Big news today: "The action, which Biden will formally announce later Thursday, will represent the largest release from the reserve in its nearly 50-year history."https://t.co/McZbKITULW — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) March 31, 2022

Hmmm.... the issue is NOT how this release compares the supply that REMAINS available, but rather, how this release closes the gap in supply caused by sanctions. And in that regard, it is a VERY substantial step. https://t.co/bl2iF1vicU — Ronald Klain (@WHCOS) March 31, 2022