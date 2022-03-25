A New Way to Hate on Clarence Thomas: Here We Go Again with 2000 Election Conspiracy Theories

The Left just loves to pile on Justice Clarence Thomas, even when we didn't know if he was out of the hospital yet, as proved to be the case last night. Fortunately, as Katie covered on Friday morning, the justice has been released. Even before that update was shared, however, Vox's Ian Millhiser tweeted about the 2000 presidential election results, which the U.S. Supreme Court weighed in on in Bush v. Gore.

If you think the Ginni Thomas texts are bad, wait until you learn about how Clarence Thomas successfully conspired with four other high-ranking government officials to overturn the result of the 2000 election. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 25, 2022

It was bad enough that Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media were going after Justice Thomas when it comes to the 2020 presidential election. It's been over 22 years since the 2000 presidential election, it's time to give that one a rest.

For those who were following the Virginia gubernatorial race last November, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) had questioned the results of the 2000 election, in his capacity as chairman of the DNC. He relitigated the issue in 2004, when President George W. Bush was running for re-election. Even CNN dinged McAuliffe for harping on the issue.

Further, McAuliffe accused his Republican opponent, Glenn Youngkin, of questioning the results of the 2020 election, in an attempt to tie him to former President Donald Trump. Youngkin had affirmed though, multiple times, that Biden won the election. He went on to beat McAuliffe last November and took office in January.

Millhiser's Twitter feed today is full of tweets and retweets slamming the Supreme Court and our system of government.

Really starting to think a bunch of 18th century slaveholders might not have come up with the greatest system of government that's humanly possible. — Max Berger (@maxberger) March 25, 2022

I wrote this book way back in 2015 about how the Supreme Court is a horrid, authoritarian institution and has been for nearly all of its miserable history, and I’m feeling pretty fucking smug right now. https://t.co/DXFRbMpYNn — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 25, 2022

Millhiser had also joined in on dunking on Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO), who questioned Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's lenient sentences for sex offenders who prey on children. This led to a lengthy back-and-forth with Hawley's press secretary, Abigail Marone, who pointed out that Millhiser had conceded Hawley's point about lenient sentencing, and was arguing the position that the guidelines are too harsh for such offenders.

In other Clarence Thomas news, "Dan Rather" has been trending on Friday, for his tweets about the justice.

What does Clarence Thomas know? And when did he know it? — Dan Rather (@DanRather) March 25, 2022

"Recuse" has been trending as well, with Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) calling on Justice Thomas to recuse himself from cases to do with January 6 and the 2024 election.