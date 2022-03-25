An Update on Justice Thomas' Hospitalization

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday morning after being treated for an infection this week.

Justice Thomas was discharged from the hospital earlier today. #SCOTUS — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) March 25, 2022

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been DISCHARGED from the hospital! pic.twitter.com/V9TZ4rl3rV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 25, 2022

Throughout the duration of Thomas' stay, the Supreme Court didn't give details about his condition. Last weekend, his admission to the hospital for flu-like symptoms was announced to the public.

"Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," the court released a statement.

Breaking with traditional norms of decency and respect for the Supreme Court, the White House and President Joe Biden refused to send well wishes to Thomas until prompted by a reporter.