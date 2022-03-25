Supreme Court

An Update on Justice Thomas' Hospitalization

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 25, 2022 11:00 AM
Source: (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was discharged from the hospital Friday morning after being treated for an infection this week. 

Throughout the duration of Thomas' stay, the Supreme Court didn't give details about his condition. Last weekend, his admission to the hospital for flu-like symptoms was announced to the public. 

"Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C., on Friday evening after experiencing flu-like symptoms. He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics. His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present on the basis of the briefs, transcripts, and audio of the oral arguments," the court released a statement.

Breaking with traditional norms of decency and respect for the Supreme Court, the White House and President Joe Biden refused to send well wishes to Thomas until prompted by a reporter. 

