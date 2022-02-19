Is LA Mayor Eric Garcetti For Real with This Response on Mask Hypocrisy?

When it comes to the personification of mask hypocrisy, perhaps none are worse than California Democrats. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was seen maskless at SoFi Stadium for the NFC Championship Game and Super Bowl game in recent weeks. At the time, Los Angeles County had both an indoor and outdoor mask mandate in place.

"My advice is: if you're mayor, don't take your mask off for the picture!"@ericgarcetti addresses the controversial pictures of him without a mask at SoFi Stadium.



He says he only took it off for photos & food.



"I think there's real news out there & this isn't a real story" pic.twitter.com/XyLHqNUOXJ — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) February 19, 2022

In an interview with FOX LA's Elex Michaelson, Garcetti could hardly be more dismissive of concerns, with Michaelson pointing out that the pictures of Garcetti, appearing maskless along with San Francisco's Mayor London Breed and Gov. Gavin Newsom and Magic Johnson, who is HIV positive.

My two year old in a diaper is forced to mask inside and outside. But Garcetti, Breed and Newsom can do what they want. @BillFOXLA @Elex_Michaelson pic.twitter.com/eEUbAIZ5B4 — Ross (@therossg) January 31, 2022

Michaelson said the pictures "led to lots of criticism online," which is putting it politely. "Do you think that you made a mistake," Michaelson asked Garcetti. "Did you learn any sort of lessons from the way that all went down? And do you understand why so many people were so frustrated?"

In a word, that would be a no, as Garcetti doubled down on claiming he had done nothing wrong. "I was abiding by the county regulations, for instance at the Super Bowl. I abided the whole time. You're allowed to eat and drink with a mask off. And I always gave people my face for a picture 'cause that's what they asked for. I think that there is real news out there, and that this isn't a real store."

This is a pattern for Garcetti, as he's attempted to escape blame.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tried to explain away having been caught maskless at the NFC Championship Game.



His excuse?



He doesn't breathe when he takes off his mask. pic.twitter.com/4qV25H0zv7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 3, 2022

As Spencer reported earlier this month, the mayor claimed that he holds his breath when he takes his mask off for pictures. Other pictures, where Garcetti does not appear to be posing for a photo, also show him without a mask.

Garcetti did cheerfully tell Michaelson in a lighthearted way with a big smile on his face that "my advice is if you're mayor, don't take your mask off for the picture!"

Something tells us this advice isn't because he cares about the frustration of constituents who have to abide by mask mandates, including toddlers and children, or because he recognizes the hypocrisy. Garcetti already made clear during the interview he doesn't. Rather, he'd prefer people stop talking about what he claims "isn't a real story."

No one wore a mask. No celebrity. Not Lebron or anyone or political figure. No one.



Kids will be masked tomorrow at school. https://t.co/ChNelItIhw — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 14, 2022

What makes mask mandates a story isn't merely about the hypocritical nature of California (and national) Democrats who believe in "rules for thee but not me." Children across the country have been harmed socially and emotionally by masks, including and especially in California. Mask mandates still remain in effect for school children, and the outdoor mask mandate was only recently rescinded for Los Angeles county earlier this week, shortly after the Super Bowl.