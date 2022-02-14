Photos: Celebs, Politicians Flout California's Mask Mandate at Super Bowl

Celebrities and politicians were caught maskless at the Super Bowl on Sunday, despite the indoor mask mandate in place until Feb. 15.

LeBron James, Jennifer Lopez, Charlize Theron, Ellen DeGeneres, Ben Affleck, and Jay-Z were among those captured enjoying themselves without a face covering.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was called out for not wearing a mask at a recent game, also ignored the rules. Last time he claimed to be holding his breath when he removed his mask for a photo.

Critics point out that these adults flouting the rules come as California schoolchildren have no such option, but are masked all day.

