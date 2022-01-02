One Thing to Look Forward to If GOP Takes Back Majority: Chairman Rand Paul Investigating Fauci

It's looking increasingly likely that the Republican Party will take control of the U.S. House of Representatives and potentially the U.S. Senate. One of the things that voters can look forward to happening, should Republicans take control of the Senate, is for an investigation into Dr. Anthony Fauci at the hands of would be chairman of the Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions (HELP), Sen. Rand Paul, (R-KY), who is also a medical doctor.

Sen. Paul spoke with his father, former Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX), who was also a medical doctor, in an interview that premiered last week for Ron Paul's "The Liberty Report."

Perhaps the biggest question as former Rep. Paul asked was one of the last, as former Rep. Paul asked "how big of an issue will Fauci be in next year's election?"

Sen. Paul offered "I think huge" and noted that "one of the things I have told people is that if I win in 2022, I will be chairman of a committee in the Senate. We will use the subpoena power to bring forth all the records. Right now they send us records -- if we ask about their discussions, covering up where the virus came from, its origins in the lab -- they white it all out, they redact all the information and send us a blank piece of paper and they won't tell us about their conversations. We'll get to the root of everything."

The senator went on to make a prediction, which is that "if Republicans take over either the House or the Senate, Fauci will retire. And that would be the best thing for the country because he's been so damaging because it's not just through force of law," Paul said. "All these blue state governors listen to him and think that it's science to close a restaurant at 10 o'clock at night or to say that we have to have 25 percent of patrons. There's no evidence that any of the mitigation, any of the rules, and mandates changed the trajectory of the virus at all."

The interview went in depth about other concerns with Dr. Fauci, including whether or not he believes in natural immunity. Sen. Paul believes that Dr. Fauci does "secretly" believe in natural immunity, though he pointed out Fauci has emphasized that people get vaccinated as the way to protect themselves from COVID, as a matter of "uniformity and submission."

"He's not a complete idiot," Sen. Paul acknowledged about Dr. Fauci. "I mean, he actually understands this, but he's not an honest or a truthful person. But because he's made this mistake of deemphasizing natural immunity, I think thousands of people have lost their lives."

Sen. Paul went on to use the example of India, where they have over one billion people and have made the mistake of listening to Dr. Fauci, rather than prioritizing the vaccine. "But if you don't prioritize the vaccine, you don't have enough, guess what? Many older people die and many 35-year-old people are being vaccinated. That makes no scientific sense. But as a consequences, literally tens of thousands of people probably lost their lives because he's ignored natural immunity," the senator shared.

Later in the interview, Sen. Paul also went on to offer that Dr. Fauci emphasizing the vaccine has also had deadly effects in this country, in this case when it comes to Fauci and therapeutics. "I would venture to say thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID, because he's de-emphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Sen. Paul said about Fauci.

Sen. Paul also wished to emphasize something he mentioned he's said often, which is that "if you get sick with COVID, almost all the treatments work the sooner you get it." The senator said he blames Fauci for not emphasizing the window for treatment and accused Fauci and ilk of taking delight in those who are not vaccinated getting sick or even dying from COVID.

Sen. Paul stressed throughout the interview that he's pro-vaccine as a doctor, but he's also pro-freedom to choose the vaccine and is against mandates. He has natural immunity from being infected with COVID, but may at some point get the vaccine.

When it comes to potential risks and concerns with the vaccine that former Rep. Paul brought up, Sen. Paul framed it as being about benefits and risks. Another point emphasized is how COVID is dangerous for the elderly and the overweight. If someone came to him on advice for whether to get the vaccine, Sen. Paul would first test for antibodies, and would question if it was necessary if they had already had the virus. He would caution against it if a child already had antibodies, since that could lead to myocarditis, though it is rare, but also not talked about enough, as Sen. Paul sees it.

Chairman Paul investigating Dr. Fauci could become a real possibility, with how the conditions are ripe for a red wave. As a matter of historical trends, the president's party tends to lose seats in his first midterm election. Democrats also have single digit majorities in the House and Senate, and President Joe Biden has particularly low approval ratings.

Even with Republicans being in the minority and the position of Ranking Member being currently filled by outgoing Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), 2021 was full of moments between Sen. Paul and Dr. Fauci in committee hearings that were particularly memorable and reportedly have Fauci as rattled as he's ever been.

The entire interview is below.



