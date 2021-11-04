Rand Paul Corners Fauci on Quietly Changing Gain-of-Function Definition

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Nov 04, 2021 1:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Rand Paul Corners Fauci on Quietly Changing Gain-of-Function Definition

Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

Dr. Anthony Fauci is back on Capitol Hill Thursday for questioning in front of the Senate Health Committee. 

Under questioning from Dr. Rand Paul, Fauci again attempted to redefine the meaning of gain-of-function research. 

Fauci has repeatedly denied his agency funded dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Recently, the National Institute of Health disputed that claim

"The fifth and final progress report for Grant R01AI110964, awarded to EcoHealth Alliance, Inc. is attached with redactions only for personally identifiable information," NIH Principal Deputy Director Larence Tabak explained in a letter to Republican Congressman James Comer. "It includes data from a research project conducted during the 2018-2019 grant period using bat coronavirus genome sequences already existing in nature."

"The limited experiment described the final progress report provided by EcoHealth Alliance was testing if spike proteins from naturally occurring bat coronaviruses circulating in China were capable of biding to the human ACE2 receptor in a mouse model," the letter continues. "In this limited experiment, laboratory mice infected with the SHC014 W1V1 bat coronavirus became sicker than those infected with the W1V1 bat coronavirus."

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

MSNBC's Meltdown Over 2021 Races Was One for the Ages
Matt Vespa
By the Way, Ciattarelli Hasn't Conceded Yet
Leah Barkoukis
Woke Tales: Anti-Semitism at Yale, Mask Madness at Cornell
VIP
Guy Benson

MSNBC, CNN: 'We Lost and It's White People's Fault'
Matt Vespa
DeSantis Lights Up Crowd After Giving Biden Administration New Nickname
Leah Barkoukis
Lead Prosector Said Rittenhouse Chased Rosenbaum. Then Showed Evidence Contradicting Him.
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular