'Gift These People Some Vasectomies': Keith Olbermann Tweets About Family Planning Over Romney Christmas Post

Keith Olbermann once again reminded Twitter what a miserable person he is, this time by commenting on a tweet from Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) quoting Scripture and wishing people a "Merry Christmas." The tweet also featured a picture of Sen. Romney and his family, which prompted a response from Olbermann to suggest "Somebody gift these people some vasectomies."

Somebody gift these people some vasectomies pic.twitter.com/hp5RAUF3pk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

"Keith Olbermann" is even trending on Twitter, with the social media platform referring to him as a "sports commentator." Olbermann certainly likely wishes he was known solely for being a "sports commentator." Many people know him though for his MSNBC show, "Countdown with Keith Olbermann," and for what an all-around nasty person he is.

As our friends at Twitchy pointed out, it took Olbermann four days to tweet his response, considering the Romney Christmas message came on Christmas Day.

Olbermann went on to tweet more incendiary things about Romney, including a statement from the senator that was from October 13, 2020 in which Romney pointed out that Olbermann referred to then President Donald Trump as a "terrorist." In addition to doubling down on his attacks against Romney, Olbermann doubled down on his insults against Trump. In such a tweet he also brought Romney's faith into the discussion.

Oh yeah, I've forgotten. What's the technical term within Mitt's religion for THIS...is it "treating" with the devil or do I have the verb wrong? pic.twitter.com/tG2KXY4QLl — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

For whatever reason, Olbermann tweeted that photo of Romney and Trump and the statement multiple times.

Romney's statement Olbermann was referencing also criticized Trump as well, which did not go mentioned by Olbermann. It's no secret that Sen. Romney has been at odds with the former president. He voted to convict Trump in both of his impeachment trials in fact and has also been an outspoken critic, including through op-eds.

Olbermann received quite the backlash, as highlighted by Twitchy. He even engaged right back with some of his detractors.

When Mitt Romney dies, hopefully many years from now, this photo will be in all his obituaries pic.twitter.com/aRZtLfBTrD — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

Mitt Romney will be remembered for this whoredom, and this whoredom alone pic.twitter.com/io7OD0cH5N — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

Thanks for the compliment! https://t.co/YGit7GSN4b — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

I didn't go to bed with the devil pic.twitter.com/EgcH4WuCKL — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

You were saying pic.twitter.com/T58zlRTo9B — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

It's worth noting that Olbermann is supposedly pro-choice. And, just as he's gone after most others who dare to disagree with him, he's cruelly gone after the pro-life movement.

A June 12, 2009 blog post from the Respect Life Ministry of the Diocese of Dallas noted that pro-life activist and former nurse, Jill Stanek, was the "Worst Person in the World" for sharing names of abortionists and the addresses of their facilities. Stanek had previously exposed hospitals for performing late-term abortions by allowing babies to be born alive and then die, alone, in linen closets.

It begs the question, then, as to why he cares what family planning methods the Romneys use or don't use and how many children they decide to have.

Say what you will about Mitt Romney, but @KeithOlbermann is a vile and miserable human being and it makes sense he'd go after someone like Romney. I thought Olbermann portended to be pro-choice, though? So, why is it any of his business how many children the Romneys have? https://t.co/Bm67sRab7I — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) December 29, 2021

In addition to taking shots at Romney, Olbermann had ironically been tweeting kind things about the death of football legend John Madden.

“He was bigger than himself. His heart was bigger than anything else, and I loved his laugh.”@TheVinScully joins NFL Now to share his favorite memories of John Madden and what it was like working with him. pic.twitter.com/SVpafhMsAH — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) December 29, 2021

One retweet shared that Madden "was bigger than himself" and that his "heart was bigger than anything else."