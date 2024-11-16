John Fetterman Says What We're All Thinking

Democrat Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) said everything we are all thinking about his party— and he couldn’t be more right.

Fetterman, a “blunt, says-what-he-means” guy described by NBC News, is different from the rest of the Democratic Party. He understands the Trump movement and why President-elect Donald Trump has such a massive following.

He also stands out from the rest of his party members because even though he might not like Trump, Fetterman doesn’t spend his days thinking of ways to destroy his legacy. Instead, he has a message for his Democrat colleagues.

Stop “freaking out” over everything Trump does, Fetterman said, insisting they move on from the anti-Trump rhetoric.

Fetterman pointed out that his party’s obsession with Trump cost their chances of securing the election, and Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss proved that.

“I’ve said this before, it’s like, clutch those pearls harder and scold louder — that’s not going to win,” Fetterman said. “And that’s been demonstrated in this cycle.”

He criticized Democrats who declared Trump a “fascist,” disagreeing with their attacks on the incoming 47th president.

“I love people that are absolutely going to vote for Trump. They’re not fascists,” Fetterman continued. “They’re not those things. I think if you go to the tickle switch, use those kinds of terms, then it’s kind of hard to walk back on those things. That’s kind of a word that really isn’t part of the vernacular for voters.”

The Pennsylvania Democrat called Trump’s win a "serious flex for the bros” while reflecting on the president-elect’s significant victory in his home state.

“You know, it was strange that Democrats are like, ‘Oh, childless cat ladies. How dare you.’ Okay, that is weird. I don’t know why [JD] Vance would say that — you can be pro-family without insulting people that choose not to have kids or are unable to have kids," Fetterman said.

Just days before the November 5 election, Fetterman did something Harris refused to do: appear on Joe Rogan’s podcast, which critics say was a massive mistake on the vice president’s part.

“I don’t understand why you wouldn’t go on Rogan,” he began. “I’ve always been a long-term fan of his. I don’t agree with him on everything. But don’t we all have the responsibility to challenge our views and to be a part of those conversations with people?"

Fetterman then criticized former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) for forcing President Joe Biden out of the race. He called it ironic that the 84-year-old Democrat had pushed Biden, who was 81, out of the race while she had just submitted the paperwork for her reelection.

“People like Pelosi, she really tried to — what’s the word I’m looking for? — she embraced this: "She’s the godmother, she’s the enforcer." And now she’s blaming Biden. Well, you can’t have it both ways. You got what you wanted, and now you’re still blaming Biden," he said.