CNN Producer Resigns After Allegedly Soliciting Photos of Underage Girls

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Dec 29, 2021 9:00 PM
Rick Saleeby, a producer for CNN's Jake Tapper has resigned, Project Veritas announced on Wednesday. Project Veritas, Leah reported earlier this month, released a project detailing that a CNN producer was fantasizing about sexual acts with his fiancée's 14-year-old daughter. The producer's fiancée, Janine Bonanni, said that Saleeby solicited her daughter for photos as well.

The report from Project Veritas also noted that Virginia's Fairfax County police have investigated Saleeby and taken some of his property. "When confronted by a Project Veritas reporter early in the week outside of his court appearance, Saleeby refused to answer questions about his official status with CNN," it also indicated. 

Project Veritas' James O'Keefe discussed the matter further with Jack Posobiec on his Human Events podcast, who further mentioned he spoke with someone who confirmed Saleeby's fantasy. He also mentioned that a lot of what was discussed is too explicit to be discussed. 

The departure was confirmed over Twitter on Thursday afternoon by Matt Dornic, the head of strategic communications for CNN, who indicated Saleeby had resigned "weeks ago."

Dornic's reply comes in a thread to do with the Twitter trend of #ExposeCNN, referencing Saleeby, who appeared before a judge on Tuesday in Virginia.

Saleeby is not the only CNN producer who is an alleged sexual predator. Another producer, John Griffin, was charged earlier this month on three counts of using a facility to interstate commerce to try and entice underage girls to sexually abuse them.

