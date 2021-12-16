CNN May Have Another Producer-involved Scandal on Its Hands After Latest Project Veritas Exposé

Days after charges were brought against former CNN senior producer John Griffin for allegedly coaxing parents to hand over their underage daughters for sexual training, the news outlet may be dealing with another underage sex scandal.

Project Veritas released a video on Wednesday detailing a source's evidence that another CNN producer was fantasizing about sexual acts with his fiancée's 14-year-old daughter.

Due to the sensitive nature of the exposé and to protect the child, Project Veritas has not released any identifying information about those involved.

In the video, James O'Keefe sits down with the source, Janine Bonanni, to discuss the evidence against the producer.

Bonanni and the producer met about 10 years ago when she was being trafficked. Given her history, Project Veritas has some initial doubts.

"When the source came to us, we had some reservations about her history as a former sex worker, which makes her an easy target for anyone who wants to discredit her, but after spending time with her and vetting the photographs, texts, and facetime videos she showed us, we felt compelled, we had a duty to take action to protect the children who were involved," O'Keefe said.

Bonanni, now a case manager for victims of human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault, initially brought her evidence to police, who wouldn't give her the time of day.

She explained she came to Project Veritas because she "felt disgusted" and wanted to "help this girl."

Not only did the producer go into graphic detail about his fantasies with the 14-year-old, he also solicited nude photos from Bonanni's underage daughter.

"I have been a victim pretty much all my life. I do not want this girl to be a victim of anything, but again the bottom line is to save this girl. I tried going to police, it didn't work," she explained. "These people with power seem to get away with things."