WaPo Taking Heat for Tweet About Waukesha That Leaves Out Key Detail

The mainstream media has been pretty reckless when it comes to the Christmas parade where Darrell Brooks, Jr. allegedly drove through with his SUV, killing six people and injuring over 40 people, as Matt has highlighted. The Washington Post is now also rightfully taking heat for a tweet that leaves out the most major of details when it comes to this tragic crime.

Here's what we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy caused by a SUV. https://t.co/FWwYFEjits — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 25, 2021

"Here's what we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy caused by a SUV," the headline read, making no mention of the suspect who was the one who caused the tragedy, by ramming his SUV into the crowd. And it's not like whoever was posting the tweet had run out of characters.

By early Thursday morning, the tweet was massively ratioed.

pic.twitter.com/xOCLDJUvHl — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 25, 2021

They've given cars sentience now. It just used to be guns. — Geoffrey Dickens (@GCDickens) November 25, 2021

“SUV” is a weird way to spell racially-motivated domestic terrorist — Eudaimonia, Esq. (@EudaimoniaEsq) November 25, 2021

The first thing that we know is that it was caused by a man. Not an SUV. — Abigail Marone ???? (@abigailmarone) November 25, 2021

Remember when the Mayans said the world was ending in 2012 and we all called them crazy and moved on?? They were right. This is hell. — Zackee (@likesunnydays) November 25, 2021

That isn't even the headline of the piece either, which merely reads "How the events unfolded at Waukesha parade."

The tweet was sent out Wednesday night, but the piece in question, by Artur Galocha and Meg Kelly, is from Tuesday night. It's about as feeling and as bland as can be. In fact, the most appropriate emotion is conveyed in the photo description, described as "Crime scene evidence is seen on Main Street the morning after a car plowed through a holiday parade in Waukesha."