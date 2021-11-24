Women’s March Apologizes for an Email Sharing News About Average Donation of $14.92

The Women's March on Tuesday issued a rather bizarre apology for "an oversight" on Twitter, leaving some to point out it had the makings of a Babylon Bee article.

We apologize deeply for the email that was sent today. $14.92 was our average donation amount this week. It was an oversight on our part to not make the connection to a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people, especially before Thanksgiving. — Women's March (@womensmarch) November 23, 2021

The tweet read that the organization "apologize[d] deeply," as $14.92 was not just their "average donation amount this week," but "a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people."

Better to lie about or not disclose the average donation amount this week than inadvertently trigger folx by mentioning an offensive number! — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) November 23, 2021

Even @TheBabylonBee couldn’t have done this any better — Alexandra DeSanctis Marr (@xan_desanctis) November 23, 2021

This is the challenge for The Babylon Bee with all the woke stuff; it's like trying to satirize a comedy. https://t.co/EgzsZLyxIJ — Frank J. Fleming (@IMAO_) November 23, 2021

The mockery continued throughout the day, especially when the tweet reached 1,492 interactions.

I looked at this tweet at the perfect moment pic.twitter.com/LjANcB0eHV — Illuminati-Chan~ (@TriangleCyclops) November 24, 2021

They used a hard "R" on "14" as well. ????? — Cam (@noremacback) November 24, 2021

2:33 PM is 14:33 in military time. 1433 was the year that Sigismund of Bohemia was crowned Holy Roman Emperor. Sigismund was a supporter of the Crusades, having himself led the Crusade of Nicopolis and later establishing the Order of the Dragon to "fight enemies of Christianity." — Actual Liberal ?? (@ActualLib) November 24, 2021

Best parody tweet of 2021 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 24, 2021

By the next day, the tweet had been massively ratioed.

Women’s March’s profound apology for accepting this offensive and hurtful average donation amount so close to Thanksgiving belongs ‘in the Louvre’ https://t.co/8tq8A13F4w — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 23, 2021

As I previously covered, the Women's March also got mocked in October for telling people not to bring certain items to their pro-abortion marches across the country to protest the Texas abortion law which recently went into effect. Those items included coat-hanger imagery and outfits from "The Handmaid's Tale."

If you're joining us at a #RallyForAbortionJustice, here's what you should & shouldn't bring:



?? Comfy shoes

?? Water & Snack

?? Portable Charger

?? Mask

?? Hand Sanitizer

?? Fanny Pack + ID

? Coat hanger imagery

? "Handmaid's Tale" outfits

? Weapons



Are you ready to rally? — Women's March (@womensmarch) October 1, 2021

Ridiculous wokeness is the least of the problems for the Women's March, though.

It took them two seconds to apologize for this, but like 4 years to maybe sort of admit that having antisemites run your organization isn't great. https://t.co/quR6HrWN0z — Ari Krauss (@AriKrauss) November 24, 2021

Original co-founders of the organization included vocal anti-Semites Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour. Their involvement caused division with local chapters, and Mallory and Sarsour ultimately left in 2019.