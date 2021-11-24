Women’s March Apologizes for an Email Sharing News About Average Donation of $14.92

Thanksgiving

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 2:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen

The Women's March on Tuesday issued a rather bizarre apology for "an oversight" on Twitter, leaving some to point out it had the makings of a Babylon Bee article. 

The tweet read that the organization "apologize[d] deeply," as $14.92 was not just their "average donation amount this week," but "a year of colonization, conquest, and genocide for Indigenous people."

The mockery continued throughout the day, especially when the tweet reached 1,492 interactions.

By the next day, the tweet had been massively ratioed.

Our friends at Twitchy likewise had some fun compiling some other great reactions.

As I previously covered, the Women's March also got mocked in October for telling people not to bring certain items to their pro-abortion marches across the country to protest the Texas abortion law which recently went into effect. Those items included coat-hanger imagery and outfits from "The Handmaid's Tale."

Ridiculous wokeness is the least of the problems for the Women's March, though. 

Original co-founders of the organization included vocal anti-Semites Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour. Their involvement caused division with local chapters, and Mallory and Sarsour ultimately left in 2019

