Women's March Organizers Get Slammed Over List of What's Not Allowed at Event

The Women's March Rally for Abortion Justice is set to take place on Saturday in Washington, DC and in cities around the country. The events are in response to a Texas abortion law the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to go into effect last month which restricts most abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, at around six weeks. In the days leading up to the event, however, the organizers came under fire for how they're policing attendees in what they're telling people to not bring.

*chanting*

INTERNAL FIGHTS

INTERNAL FIGHTS

INTERNAL FIGHTS https://t.co/3pA4qtfDAS — DPLM (@DankProLifeMeme) October 1, 2021

If you’re marching in the Break The Chains Contingent at the Women’s March, here’s what you should & shouldn’t bring.

????? Your Friends..

?? Defiance & revolutionary fury!

?? Your desire for a whole new world

? Surrender

? Making peace with abortion being criminalized. https://t.co/v4qZF1jLPD — Emma Kaplan ?? (@emmancipator) October 1, 2021

The reason against costumes from "The Handmaid's Tale" is something else:

Handmaid’s Tale themed: The use of Handmaid's Tale imagery to characterize the controlling of women’s reproduction has proliferated, primarily by white women across the country, since the show has gained popularity. This message continues to create more fragmentation, often around race and class, because it erases the fact that Black women, undocumented women, incarcerated women, poor women and disabled women have always had their reproduction freedom controlled in this country. This is not a dystopian past or future.

When it comes to the above tweet's chanting for "INTERNAL FIGHTS," they certainly appeared. The following links were shared multiple times in the replies.

Thank you. I want to be sure you see this as well. Let's talk. https://t.co/bKrYvZHlIl — Sunsara Taylor (@SunsaraTaylor) October 1, 2021

Herb Geraghty, the executive director of the pro-life group Rehumanize International, specifically highlighted in a separate tweet that the organizers don't want coat hanger imagery so as to not "accidentally reinforce the right wing talking points that self-managed abortions are dangerous, scary and harmful."

the Women's March is asking attendees not to use any coat hanger imagery so that they don't "accidentally reinforce the right wing talking points that self-managed abortions are dangerous, scary and harmful" pic.twitter.com/pWfgHYhwVt — Herb ?? (@HerbGeraghty) September 29, 2021

Others highlighted this as well.

Please read and sign:https://t.co/bKrYvZHlIl — Sunsara Taylor (@SunsaraTaylor) October 1, 2021

The "right wing talking points" involved to do with how "self-managed abortions are dangerous, scary and harmful" is that such "self-managed abortions" are no longer happening in the form of coat hangers. Rather, they're happening in the form of women taking a regimen of abortion pills.

This increasingly popular method, approved by the FDA for up to 10 weeks gestation, carries with it a whole host of side effects and risks. As I've written before:

Abortion advocates have long lobbied against in-person visits. They were able to use safety precautions during the pandemic as their excuse, this time. The real matter of "safety" though entails how relaxed the rules now are for a woman to undergo an abortion. Chemical abortion is now the term used to describe this procedure. A woman will take Mifepristone which will cut off nutrients to starve her unborn child. A day or two later, she will take Misoprostol, which induces contractions. At home, without doctor supervision, a woman's body will expel the dead child. If this sounds like a woman has to give birth to her dead baby, which she will then flush down the toilet, it's because that's exactly what this is. ... Not shockingly, this method is particularly dangerous. It carries with it four times the complications of surgical abortions. Incomplete abortions happen 5 percent of the time, with some studies finding 10 percent of women facing incomplete abortions at 9-weeks gestation. This can lead to death from infection if remaining fetal parts or tissue are not properly removed. Side-effects and risk associated with this method include abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, weakness, fever/chills, and headaches. The bleeding may last for weeks after the abortion. It's also gaining popularity. Thanks to this method--which accounted for 41 percent of abortions in 2018--total abortions have actually increased. When a woman doesn't have to go to the doctor to get her abortion drugs, it means she will undergoing this method without a doctor even examining her beforehand. This means that, without an ultrasound, a doctor cannot confirm that the woman is at less than 10-weeks gestation, which is as far into pregnancy as the FDA will approve of. Without an ultrasound, a doctor cannot confirm that the pregnancy is developing normally, rather some place else, such as the fallopian tubes. This kind of pregnancy, an ectopic pregnancy, is not viable, can kill a woman, and removing it is not considered an abortion. Chemical abortion will not remove the ectopic pregnancy.

One could certainly consider that these "self-managed abortions are [indeed] dangerous, scary and harmful" considering what they entail.

The method is seen in the 2019 movie "Unplanned," the clip which you can see at the This Is Chemical Abortion website. Such a scene is why the film was given an R rating for "some disturbing/bloody images."

Katie Yoder, who frequently writes pro-life columns for Townhall, has also discussed the method when writing about Amelia Bonow, the cofounder of Shout Your Abortion, who went through with this method just for the fun of it. She wasn't even pregnant, making it that much more insane and dangerous that she still got the pills anyway.

Thanks to the Biden administration, the FDA has deregulated how women can acquire the pills, in that they can do so via mail or through telemedicine. The excuse given is due to the pandemic, but it's possible they may be deregulated permanently. Women are also getting the pills online.

Should the abortion method become more regulated or illegal, though, abortion activists are still willing to promote and provide it. And they're not even subtle, as they've advertised this much to POLITICO back in July.

Pro-life people and groups will also be making their presence known through counter protests, including Students for Life of America (SFLA) and New Wave Feminists.

HERE WE GO. Today, hundreds of pro-life student leaders will counter the pro-abortion narrative at the so-called "Women's March" in 24 locations.



STAY TUNED as we will be updating our social media pages with coverage from these events.



Read More here:https://t.co/Fq1hgeGxZ1 — Students for Life of America (@StudentsforLife) October 2, 2021

For last year's Women's March leading up to the 2020 presidential election, SFLA also had a visible presence for part of their "She Could Be" campaign. Many pro-lifers there, including a pregnant woman broadcasting her unborn daughter's heartbeat, were subject to harassment, which involved Women's March participants spraying the peaceful counter protesters, their signs, and their clothing with spray paint.