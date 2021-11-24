CBS Morning Segment Offers Advice on How Privileged Can Make COVID Rapid Tests 'Playful'

The mainstream media is full of bad takes on how to spend this Thanksgiving. One such particularly tone deaf take came on Wednesday from "CBS Mornings."

Whining that Americans aren't giving Joe Biden and the Democrats enough credit for Build Back Better and working so hard to help bring down costs. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 24, 2021

Co-host Nate Burleson pointed out that "another hot topic of conversation will be vaccination status," during a segment on "Tension at the Thanksgiving Table," with psychologist Lisa Damour to discuss "gathering with family & avoiding conflict."

Burleson arguably made it even more tense with his phrasing.

"And how do you handle that when it comes to friends and family that are coming over -- because it might be a difficult conversation before people step into your house to say, 'whoa, wait a minute, where's your card, what's your status, before you walk into my home,'" is how he framed it.

Damour acknowledged that "this is tough because people are all over the on this and all over the map on this and all over with risk tolerance," though she offered "the rapid tests have made this a lot easier, as Burleson nodded along.

"Because whatever people's vaccination status is, we can actually confirm safety on the spot. So if it feels like it's going to be weird, maybe make it kind of fun. Say we're going to start with hors d'oeuvres in the garage, we'll have drinks, we'll do our rapid test, then come on in. You can make it playful, make it fun. And be able to enjoy the holiday because you're not worried about safety," Burleson went on to offer.

Mighty privileged to think everyone has a garage aren’t we? — Pat Miller (@patgm22) November 24, 2021

I know when I was a kid I thought yay you what would be so much fun on thanksgiving day going to a garage & having a qtip shoved up my nose & waiting to see if I’m worthy to have dinner...who’s with me!! Fun times guys fun times ????. — Jenny Garcia Sharon (@jenny4congress) November 24, 2021

All this does is reinforce the idea that you should be afraid to even be with your own family. In your own home. This is insane. Yes it’s cult-like but it really has many more features of mass hysteria. — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) November 24, 2021

A Healthline article from May 14 looked to a March 2021 review of studies of rapid tests and found that for those with symptoms, the test correctly gave a position result on average of 72 percent of the time. For those without symptoms, the tests only gave a correct positive test in 58.1 percent of rapid tests.