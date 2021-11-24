CBS Morning Segment Offers Advice on How Privileged Can Make COVID Rapid Tests 'Playful'

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Nov 24, 2021 6:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
CBS Morning Segment Offers Advice on How Privileged Can Make COVID Rapid Tests 'Playful'

Source: AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez

The mainstream media  is full of  bad takes on how to spend this Thanksgiving. One such particularly tone deaf take came on Wednesday from "CBS Mornings."

Co-host Nate Burleson pointed out that "another hot topic of conversation will be vaccination status," during a segment on "Tension at the Thanksgiving Table," with psychologist Lisa Damour to discuss "gathering with family & avoiding conflict." 

Burleson arguably made it even more tense with his phrasing. 

"And how do you handle that when it comes to friends and family that are coming over -- because it might be a difficult conversation before people step into your house to say, 'whoa, wait a minute, where's your card, what's your status, before you walk into my home,'" is how he framed it. 

Damour acknowledged that "this is tough because people are all over the on this and all over the map on this and all over with risk tolerance," though she offered "the rapid tests have made this a lot easier, as Burleson nodded along.

"Because whatever people's vaccination status is, we can actually confirm safety on the spot. So if it feels like it's going to be weird, maybe make it kind of fun. Say we're going to start with hors d'oeuvres in the garage, we'll have drinks, we'll do our rapid test, then come on in. You can make it playful, make it fun. And be able to enjoy the holiday because you're not worried about safety," Burleson went on to offer.

Many replied and retweeted about the absurdity, including the privilege involved.

A Healthline article from May 14 looked to a March 2021 review of studies of rapid tests and found that for those with symptoms, the test correctly gave a position result on average of 72 percent of the time. For those without symptoms, the tests only gave a correct positive test in 58.1 percent of rapid tests. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Is the AP Serious with This Headline About the Waukesha Christmas Rampage?
Matt Vespa

The Media Reported a 4-Year-Old Texas Girl Died from Covid. There Has Now Been a Major Update.
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

How Did This Ever Get Published? NYT Video Takes a Blowtorch to Blue States
Matt Vespa
ICYMI: That Gun Tax the IL Supreme Court Shot Down Was Reinstated
Matt Vespa
Women’s March Apologizes for an Email Sharing News About Average Donation of $14.92
Rebecca Downs
New Poll Shows Americans Prefer Hosting Joe Rogan Over Fauci for Thanksgiving
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular