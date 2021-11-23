MSNBC Segment: Remember That Thanksgiving Is a Holiday About Genocidal White People

They will make you care. The good news is that the 2021 elections showed that people simply do not care, and they'll punish the party they see as enabling this "woke" madness. Even liberals are shaking their heads at this stuff, specifically the Critical Race Theory shenanigans in our schools. In this case, however, we're talking about the left's incessant need to lecture and tell us we're less than because we don't share their warped view of reality. Who the hell thinks like this during Thanksgiving?

MSNBC had a special segment about how Thanksgiving is the holiday that whitewashes the sins of genocidal whites. So what? Seriously, no one discusses history when eating turkey and watching football. No one. Many families might be seeing each other for the first time since the COVID pandemic. Do you think they're going to talk about how the tale we were told in grade school about this day was a very watered-down version?

"Instead of bringing stuffing and biscuits, those settlers brought genocide and violence," Gyasi Ross says about the history of American Thanksgiving. "That genocide and violence is still on the menu." pic.twitter.com/DLkocjrdqV — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 20, 2021

To be a progressive is to wallow in self-righteousness but also non-stop misery. You're not happy until everyone kowtows to your view, and when they don't, it must be because they're either racist or stupid. After this year's election cycle, normal people, who make up the overwhelming majority of Americans, told the "woke" left to shut up. Also, "you're stupid 2024," or as Bill Maher put it, "white people suck 2024," isn't going to win elections.

The great hope here is that when MSNBC peddles this crap to get Americans to be a wet blanket because no one can be happy in a truly progressive America—most people will just hit the mute button. And I think they have.

Since these people don't live in reality, allow me to quote someone who isn't real to respond to this turkey day rant.

"Nobody can hear you. Nobody cares about you. Nothing will come of this."

- Frank Underwood