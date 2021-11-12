People Are Now Going After Rittenhouse Trial Judge for Joke on 'Asian Food' As They Ignore Supply Chain Crisis

People love to hate on Judge Bruce Schroeder, who has been presiding over the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. One recent complaint is that he dared to make a joke about "Asian food" when making reference to the supply chain crisis facing the country.

Rittenhouse judge makes a crack about the supply chain crisis:



"I hope the Asian food isn't on one of those boats in long beach harbor." pic.twitter.com/AkjLwJuUZS — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 11, 2021

As Nicole Chavez regarded it though, in her headline for CNN, "Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse trial makes inappropriate Asian food joke."

She went on to write:

Schroeder, the longest-serving active judge in Wisconsin's trial courts, appeared to be referring to the supply chain backlogs caused by congestion problems in California ports. But his comments were offensive and perceived as anti-Asian by some and as placing blame on Asian people for a large-scale event. "It harms our community and puts us in the crosshairs of micro aggressions as well as actual physical violence," said John Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice-AAJC. Yang said it's clear the judge doesn't have cultural sensitivity. His remarks were meant to denigrate or minimize Asian Americans and "any Asian American that sees or hears his statement will understand that he is making fun of or mocking our community." "This is a great illustration of how Asian Americans are not immune from racial bias and discrimination in our criminal justice system," Yang said.

John Yang, the president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, who is mentioned in the piece, also tweeted about the joke. "Seriously, this remark can only be seen as a joke at the expense of Asians/Asian Americans," he claimed, making no mention to the supply chain crisis that Judge Schroeder was likely referring to. He also further insert race into the trial.

Maybe I'm supposed to applaud him for not saying "Oriental food." Seriously, this remark can only be seen as a joke at the expense of Asians/Asian Americans. During a trial that clearly has race implications, no less. Definitely not okay. https://t.co/TctwetwAPp — John C. Yang (@johncyangdc) November 11, 2021

The individuals Rittenhouse is on trial for shooting, two of whom died, are caucasian. The rioting and looting that occurred on the night in question, August 25, 2020, took place due to outrage of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man.

There were headlines focusing on the outrage itself, such as from the Washington Post, NBC News, and Newsweek.

But there was also Josephine Harvey for HuffPost who still had to insert her own commentary in the headline, which read that "Judge In Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Called Out For Strange Joke About 'Asian Food'."

She made only a small reference to the supply chain crisis, writing that the judge was "evidently referring to the supply-chain backlog at the California port."

For The Daily Beast, Pilar Melendez wrote that "Outrage Erupts After Kyle Rittenhouse Judge Makes Bizarre Asian Food Comment."

As Melendez went on to write, the judge was "possibly referring to the recent logjam at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. It was not immediately clear why Schroeder, who is presiding over a racially-charged case in Wisconsin, might make a joke about a port problem in California and Asian food."

It seems CNN was particularly offended, as the network's field producer, Julia Vargas Jones, claimed in a tweet that "the media room let out a collective gasp."

Journalists should get out more. Go experience the world. Interact with normal people. Gain some perspective. — MauertheBulldog (@BullyMaus) November 11, 2021

Good. I love seeing them scandalized. https://t.co/gPO3GfpSb0 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 11, 2021

LOL okay, because of supply chain problems? First you've heard of it? — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 11, 2021

Judge Schroeder appeared to be making a joke about the supply chain crisis, perhaps as a way to insert humor so as to make us all feel a little bit better from supply issues.

Meanwhile, the Left does not appear to have a problem when White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and President Joe Biden himself crack jokes and mock people over the supply chain issues, which are affecting Americans of all demographics.