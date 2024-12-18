Newsom Has Declared a Health Emergency

Democratic California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a health emergency in the state Wednesday in response to Bird Flu, calling it a "proactive" move.

“This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak. Building on California’s testing and monitoring system — the largest in the nation — we are committed to further protecting public health, supporting our agriculture industry, and ensuring that Californians have access to accurate, up-to-date information. While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus," Newsom released in a statement Wednesday.

NEW: Following the spread of Bird Flu in 16 states, including in California & outside the Central Valley, @CAGovernor Newsom proclaimed a State of Emergency to further enhance the state’s preparedness & accelerate the ongoing cross-agency response effortshttps://t.co/yNBPgy1PCE — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) December 18, 2024

Newsom's office is admitting the Bird Flu has not been spread person to person, which is also confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control, but is still invoking emergency powers to mitigate the issue.

"To date, no person-to-person spread of Bird Flu has been detected in California and nearly all infected individuals had exposure to infected cattle. California has already established the largest testing and monitoring system in the nation to respond to the outbreak," Newsom's office says. "This emergency proclamation will provide state and local agencies with additional flexibility around staffing, contracting, and other rules to support California’s evolving response."