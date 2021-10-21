Joe Biden is Coming to Virginia on Tuesday to Campaign with Terry McAuliffe

Last Tuesday, Townhall was present at an event where Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe was asked by a reporter about President Joe Biden, with McAuliffe responding with "he'll be coming back." On Thursday, Laura Vozzella reported for The Washington Post that the president will be coming next Tuesday, just one week away from the election.

Reporting from Vozzella and from the Associated Press focuses heavily on former President Donald Trump. The former president lost Virginia by over 10 points in 2020, where the Democratic presidential candidate has won every time since Barack Obama.

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin has made clear he is not turning to the same outside help McAuliffe is because he is the one campaigning for himself leading up to the election. Youngkin emphasized a particularly strong contrast in that regard when speaking with Townhall last weekend at a campaign event.

"Down this stretch, what you're going to see is Glenn Youngkin running for Virginians, you're going to see me traveling everywhere, speaking to Virginians, and listening to Virginians, and you're going to see Terry McAuliffe trying to bring in every single person outside of Virginia that he possibly can, to try to garner some support," Youngkin said.

It was also revealed on Wednesday that a majority of Youngkin's financial contributions come from inside Virginia, at 59 percent, according to reporting from Alayna Treene and Lachlan Markay with Axios. A majority of McAuliffe's contributions, on the other hand, at 64 percent, come from outside of Virginia.

The reports from Vozzella and AP don't focus nearly enough on how unpopular the president is in Virginia, something even McAuliffe has admitted, when he said that Biden "is unpopular today unfortunately here in Virginia."

Terry McAuliffe: Joe Biden "is unpopular today unfortunately here in Virginia." pic.twitter.com/QOMAWRBi2A — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 5, 2021

According to a Monmouth poll released on Wednesday, President Biden has a 43 percent approval rating and a 52 percent disapproval rating in the commonwealth. That same poll shows the race to be a dead even heat, with each candidate enjoying 46 percent support from registered voters. McAuliffe had been up by 5 in earlier polls from Monmouth.

Vice President Kamala Harris is appearing with McAuliffe tonight, though according to Matthew Foldi with the Washington Free Beacon, attendance is looking sparse.

There is almost no one here for the #VAGOV event with @TerryMcAuliffe and @KamalaHarris



Start time was almost 40 minutes ago pic.twitter.com/Q8nBg1YOaH — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, Youngkin, who appeared beside Winsome Sears and Jason Miyares, the Republican candidates for lieutenant governor and attorney general, respectively, drew a crowd of nearly 1,000 attendees in Burke. Youngkin was there to call for an investigation into the Loudoun County school board, and to announce that his administration will do so on his first day in office. The school district has come under fire after a biological boy allegedly raped female students.

The vice president's other campaign tactics also appear to be a dud, from a legal perspective. Recorded messages from Harris were played in churches on Sunday and will continue to be played leading up to the election, calling on parishioners to vote for McAuliffe. Such partisan campaigning inside of a church is in clear violation of IRS rules.