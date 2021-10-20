Wisconsin

Jury Acquits Woman Accused of Attacking Democratic State Lawmaker During BLM Protest

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Oct 20, 2021 3:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Noah Berger

A jury in Wisconsin on Tuesday acquitted Kerida O'Reilly of felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with an attack at the hands of a Black Lives Matter mob on Democratic state Sen. Tim Carpenter last year.

As the Associated Press reported:

Kerida O’Reilly, 34, of Madison, was found not guilty of felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. She was accused of rushing toward Democratic Sen. Tim Carpenter in a move that prompted other people to start hitting and kicking him.

The confrontation left Carpenter with a broken nose and concussion along with numerous bruises and cuts, a doctor confirmed on the stand. He said the assault has had lingering effects and continues to give him “a lot of anxiety and depression.”

Carpenter testified he does not believe O’Reilly struck him after others converged on him, but said she knocked him off-balance. O’Reilly and a co-defendant, Samantha Hamer, contended they were merely trying to get Carpenter to stop filming the protests.

Carpenter was at the Capitol on the day of the protest and out of curiosity exited his vehicle to see what was going on. He also began recording and was subsequently attacked as protesters told him to delete his recordings. 

As a result of the protests where Sen. Carpenter was assaulted, which occurred in the middle of the night, the state Capitol building was damaged and two statues were toppled, including one of an abolitionist. A fire was also set outside a local jail, according to reporting from Brakkton Booker for NPR at the time of the protests in late June 2020. 

