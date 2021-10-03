Students for Life Counter Protesters at Women's March Face Violence and Assault

On Saturday, the Women's March held "Rally for Abortion Justice" events in Washington, DC, and in several cities around the country. The events were met by counte protesters, including those there on behalf of Students for Life of America (SFLA). For doing so, they were met with violence and assault.

A post b Brenna Lewis for SFLA's blog details numerous examples of "VIOLENCE TOWARDS STUDENTS FOR LIFE AT WOMEN’S MARCHES!" That post has been updated as stories come in.

One such example of violence was committed against Brei Brooke, SFLA's west coast regional manager, who is eight months pregnant. As Lewis wrote, with original emphasis, "Denver took the prize for most violent abortion supporters as a posse of them shoved 5-6 Students for Life members to the ground. One of them, Brei Brooke, is eight months pregnant. The abortion supporters laughed as they did it."

One of the @StudentsforLife activists was shoved down the steps at the state Capitol in Denver. Outrageous! #ProLife pic.twitter.com/PuCNUc5rZ0 — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) October 2, 2021

Pro-abortion extremists can’t stand pro-life women having a voice at a “Women’s March.” pic.twitter.com/SyzhrNbroa — Christine Yeargin (@christineyeargs) October 2, 2021

Brooke is not the only pregnant woman who has faced mistreatment at the hands of pro-abortion extremists at the Women's March, though. Last year, SFLA staff member Lori Cascio, who was 38.5 weeks pregnant at the time, broadcast her unborn daughter's heartbeat during the Women's March leading up to the 2020 presidential election. While there, she was harassed, by one pro-abortion male "feminist" in particular.

Denver was hardly the only city to feature such radical behavior. As Lewis also wrote in the blog post:

The honorable mention for ‘Most Violence’ is Minneapolis, where student Jamie Scherdin and others were physically assaulted in various ways. Aggressive pro-choice women hit a female student in the head, then rammed Jamie and knocked her to the ground. The event’s “security” was actively disrespectful to the pro-life group, surrounding them and refusing to let them move – including to get to the police to identify the assailants (eventually, this was done and they pressed charges). Later, men with megaphones screeched at the Minneapolis Students for Life crew saying they were “pedophiles,” the “KKK,” and that “no one loved them.” Jamie was called a c**t by a pro-abortion man. The same man ripped the sign out of the hands of a pro-life girl and hit Jamie’s megaphone.

In more cities, SFLA experienced verbal threats and harassment, shoving, stolen signs, had their phones knocked out of their hands. Pro-abortion activists also attempted to censor the pro-life presence by covering up signs.

"In Portland, ANTIFA showed up with batons. Thankfully, no one was hurt," Lewis also wrote.

The post also shared inspiring stories and conversions. SFLA was able to help pregnant women in Allentown and Indianapolis. They even changed the mind of a young woman who was shouting about abortion with a bullhorn. As Lewis celebrated, with original emphasis:

In addition to helping a few mothers, team members in Phoenix also changed a very unlikely mind about abortion. Amongst the Women’s Marchers, a young woman was shouting over a bullhorn in support of abortion. A few of the Students for Life crew approached and chatted with her for about 20 minutes, and she ended up completely changing her mind about abortion.

Lewis, with original emphasis, closed the blog post in part, with original emphasis by noting that "Our team and the students we serve will continue to stand up for the defenseless at every opportunity – even ones we’re very much not invited to."

The blog post, as well as SFLA's social media accounts, include photos of SFLA staff and students posing with their pro-life signs on the ground in various cities, which further emphasizes the positive experience pro-lifers had in addition to witnessing firsthand how out of control abortion extremists can be.

A wrap-up video will be coming soon, Lewis also mentioned.