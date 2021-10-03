Members of Leftist Group Follow Sen. Sinema into Bathroom to Demand 'Build Back Better, Back the Bill!'

On Saturday and Sunday, Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA AZ) shared to Twitter videos of their members following around Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to the point of harassment.

In one video, posted Sunday afternoon, a young woman identified as "Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth," as well as other people, follow the senator into a bathroom and pepper her with their personal stories, and demand that she vote to pass Biden's Build Back Better agenda and a path to citizenship.

??BREAKING: Blanca, an AZ immigrant youth confronts @SenatorSinema inside her classroom, where she teaches @ ASU. "in 2010 both my grandparents got deported bc of SB1070...my grandfather passed away 2 wks ago & I wasn't able to go to Mexico bc there is no pathway to citizenship." pic.twitter.com/JDZYY2fOD2 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

While the tweet's text says the confrontation was "inside her classroom," most of the video clearly takes place in the bathroom, as one can see stalls and hear flushing toilets. Someone with the group approaches Sinema as she washes her hands at the sink after using the bathroom, but the senator does not respond.

A video tweeted out soon after on Sunday appears to attempt a sort of justification, that they've had "to resort to confronting" Sinema, who's "been completely inaccessible." In this video, members from LUCHA AZ are heard raising their voices to chant "Build Back Better, Back the Bill!"

We wouldn't have to resort to confronting @senatorsinema around Phx if she took meetings with the communities that elected her. She's been completely inaccessible. We're sick of the political games, stop playing with our lives.

“Build back better, back the bill!" pic.twitter.com/3OA5t6e6Fl — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

The group's account also tweeted on Saturday that they were escorted out by police for showing up to Sinema's fundraiser.

???? @SenatorSinema needs to stop playing with the lives of immigrant communities and support the #BuildBackBetterPlan https://t.co/72JJA6Ngle — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Admist negotiations over reconciliation that provides millions of ppl relief & a path to citizenship @SenatorSinema ditches congress for a fancy resort fundraiser & plots w/donors to take down the Biden agenda. Confronted by constituents & DACA recipients she ran out the back. pic.twitter.com/82inr6jOh1 — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Police escorted us out as staff mocked us for demanding that @senatorsinema follow through on her promises. She has zero respect for her constituents. pic.twitter.com/tP3NnpfLWA — LUCHA Arizona (@LUCHA_AZ) October 3, 2021

Sinema on Saturday tweeted out a statement in reaction to a vote on infrastructure being delayed. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the vote will now take place on October 31, a month after the initial date set by Pelosi.

Canceling the U.S. House vote on the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act denies Americans millions of new good-paying jobs and hurts everyday families.



Full statement ?? pic.twitter.com/BM7hrUL3KK — Kyrsten Sinema (@SenatorSinema) October 2, 2021

"What Americans have seen instead is an ineffective stunt to gain leverage over a separate proposal,” Sinema said. “I do not trade my vote for political favors — I vote based only on what is best for my state and the country. I have never, and would never, agree to any bargain that would hold one piece of legislation hostage to another," the statement read at one point.

Sinema has taken heat for her resistance to the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill, dubbed Build Back Better, which progressives have insisted be tied to a vote on infrastructure.

The senator also took shots at Democratic leadership. "Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not all be kept — and have, at times, pretended that differences of opinion within our party did not exist, even when those disagreements were repeatedly made clear directly and publicly," her statement read towards the end. "Canceling the infrastructure vote further erodes that trust. More importantly, it betrays the trust the American people have placed in their elected leaders and denies our country crucial investments to expand economic opportunities."

Sen. Sinema is no stranger to experiencing disgusting behavior from people on the left. In April, when one of Sinema's former interns died, many took to Twitter to reply to the post in an attempt to browbeat her into supporting the filibuster.

Clearly, that tactic did not work.