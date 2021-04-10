Filibuster

Democratic Senator Facing Vile Attack for Supporting Filibuster

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 6:35 PM
Source: AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin (WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (AZ) have experienced their fair share of pressure to give up on their support of the filibuster. The two have doubled down on it, evidenced by the Wall Street Journal's interview with Sen. Sinema published on Tuesday and an op-ed from Sen. Manchin published on Wednesday. That rubbed a lot of people the wrong way, to the point where many over Twitter hijacked the death of Sen. Sinema's former intern, Alexander Lofgren, in an attempt to browbeat her into rescinding her support. 

Look at that time stamp. That tone deaf reply came two minutes after the initial tweet.

Sksnengi wasn't the only user who turned to such tactics, unfortunately.

Things got even more vitriolic when Sen. Sinema retweeted Sksnengi's reply, especially since some people don't seem to know "Not tonight, Satan" is a saying.

The always pleasant Joy Reid, who hosts MSNBC's The ReidOut, also took to targeting the senators, doing so earlier on Friday night. Reid began her segment titled "The Absolute Worst" with claiming "When it comes to legislation, President Joe Biden said that inaction is not an option. But if Prime Minister Joe Manchin has his way, it's definitely going to be on the menu." She also referred to him as "the Prince of Appalachia" when criticizing his op-ed published in the Washington Post, getting the date of his piece wrong, too. Reid called Sen.  Manchin's efforts for bipartisanship "this act."

Reid took aim at Sen. Sinema for her and Sen. Manchin's "quixotic quest," referring to her as "one-time progressive."

A considerable portion of the segment also focused on HR 1, the "For the People Act," as Reid laughed off legitimate concerns from critics. Those lengthy, long-term, and constitutional concerns have been laid out in a piece here detailing comments from Jason Snead, the executive director of Honest Elections Project. 

"And so, Sen. Manchin and Sinema, the no progress caucus, you two, are tonight's absolute worst," she closed the segment with. By the progressive left's standards, "progress" basically amounts to browbeating, shaming, and bullying. Got that. Hey, it's good to know what we're up against, at least. 

Most Popular