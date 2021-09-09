AOC Can't Get It Together on What Constitutes a Woman

We already knew that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) was super pro-abortion, but she's just as much anti-science in other ways as well. While bashing the Texas law which bans most abortions after a heartbeat is detected, at around six weeks, she also could not get her terms straight when discussing women.

"He speaks from such a place of deep ignorance, and it's not just ignorance. It's ignorance that's hurting people."



Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams Texas's GOP Gov. Abbott for defending the state's abortion law by saying he's working to "eliminate all rapists." pic.twitter.com/lAGG731QGP — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 8, 2021

The rambling remarks came during the squad member's Tuesday night appearance on "Anderson Cooper 360°."

At one point AOC condemned Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), who signed the legislation into law in May, saying "In fact, I do know that he's not familiar with a woman -- with a female or menstruating person's body."

The squad member also equated the pro-life movement with rape culture. She had been asked by host Anderson Cooper to respond to comments from Gov. Abbott about a lack of rape exception in the law. Rep. Ocasio-Cortez claimed that "this idea that we're going to, quote-unquote, 'end rape,' when the same type of frankly, rape culture and the same type of misogynistic culture that informed this abortion law to begin with, is also you know, those beliefs are held by the Governor himself and this Texas State Legislature."

She went on to similarly say that "frankly, there are many people in power, as we know from the #MeToo movement that commit sexual assault, that help their friends cover up these crimes. And some of them even serve in the same state legislatures that are voting on these anti -- you know, just these anti-choice bills."

Cooper, to his credit, asked AOC to follow up on that:

COOPER: You said rape culture and misogynistic culture are behind this Texas bill to begin with, can you just explain that? How you feel about that to people?



OCASIO-CORTEZ: Sure. So, when we talk about the law that was passed in Texas, we know that anti-choice bills are not about being pro-life, because if they were about being pro-life, then the Republican Party would support, frankly, an agenda that helps guaranteed healthcare, that helps ensure that people who do give birth that don't have the resources to care for a child can have that care for a child.



So we know that none of this is about life. None of this is about supporting life. What this is about is controlling women's bodies, and controlling people who are not cisgender men.



This is about making sure that someone like me, as a woman, or any menstruating person in this country cannot make decisions over their own body. And people like Governor Abbott and Mitch McConnell want to have more control over a woman's body than that woman or that person has over themselves.



And what that shares in -- you know, what that shares with rape culture is that sexual assault is about the abuse of power. And sexual assault is about asserting control over another person.

During the relevant segment, the congresswoman said "people who do give birth" once. She also used the term "menstruating person" no less than four times When doing so, she also listed it as an either or when it comes to "female" or "woman."

Terms @AOC has used for women today:



1. "People who do give birth"

2. "Any menstruating person"

3. "Woman"

4. "Uterus holders" (her take on how GOP views women) — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 8, 2021

The congresswoman also responded to a tweet from The Daily Mail reporting on her remarks. In her response she mentioned that some women don't menstruate, due to health and other reasons, though that has never been the topic at hand discussed or at issue.

Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist.



People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up ????????? ?????? — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021

"People can stay mad about that if they want, or they can grow up," the congresswoman tweeted.