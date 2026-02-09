Check Out How the Media Portrayed Japan's Conservative Party's Big Election Win

Last fall, Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister of Japan, making her the nation's first female leader. Normally, Democrats would trip over themselves to praise such an example of girl-bossing. But Takaichi is a conservative, you see, so the Left has to hate her. When she was first elected, CNN called her a "hardline conservative." Now over the weekend, another election has given Takaichi's ironically named Liberal Democratic Party an even bigger advantage in Japan's House of Representatives.

Sky News has now upped the ante, calling Takaichi an "ultra-conservative" who is "seizing" more power.

BREAKING: Japan's ultra-conservative prime minister is set to seize more power after an exit poll had her securing a big majority in the country's lower house.



🔗 Read more https://t.co/i5neKwCNF1 — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 8, 2026

Here's more:

Sanae Takaichi's coalition is predicted to win between 302 and 366 of the 465 seats in the chamber, according to national broadcaster NHK. That is well above the 233 needed for a majority. In tandem with their coalition partners, her government is actually projected to have a two-thirds majority in the house, the NHK decision desk says. It comes after Ms Takaichi, 64, called the winter election, seeking to capitalise on her own high approval ratings. Betting on herself, she pledged to secure a majority or step down. A former heavy metal drummer, she says immigration and tourism has led to "foreigner fatigue" in Japan, and her nationalist rhetoric has stoked tensions with China.

A town in Japan canceled its cherry blossom festival because of the bad behavior of tourists.

Japanese town cancels cherry blossom festival, citing tourist throngs’ bad behavior https://t.co/xcdJj9Wpyl pic.twitter.com/CICv9k7829 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) February 9, 2026

This includes travelers defecating in people's yards. It's no surprise the nation has "foreigner fatigue."

The Sky News post already received a Community Note noting that a democratically elected government, like Takaichi's, does not "seize" power. It was granted by the people who voted for it.

Look at how the radical left "news" media frames this.



She is not "ultra". She is a normal conservative. She didn't "seize more power". Her party won an election with a huge popular mandate.



The radical left news media is upset that her policy is to deport 3rd world… — Wall Street Mav (@WallStreetMav) February 8, 2026

When Democrats or Leftists win elections, it's a mandate. See what the Labour Party is saying about Keir Starmer amid calls for his resignation. When conservatives win, they're "ultra-conservative" or "hardline conservative" and are "seizing" power.

So she’s not “seizing” control she’s gaining control due to fair democratic elections voted on by citizens of Japan



But she’s “ultra conservative” so clearly she’s “seizing” power in some underhanded way according to leftist Sky News. — Scottie (@BuffaloBlueBear) February 8, 2026

The implication of underhandedness is the point. They want to cast aspersions on the election and its outcome because they disagree with Takaichi's politics.

When a conservative clearly wins an election, they're "seizing power."



When a leftist undemocratically coups, its just Tuesday to a journo. https://t.co/nEkpqEXf67 pic.twitter.com/V4CbKuvUfS — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) February 8, 2026

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

"Ultra-conservative"



"Seize more power"



Guys, she is a relatively normal conservative who won a legitimate election. She didn't "seize" anything.



Just rank media bias meant to scare readers. https://t.co/OPgA137Zht — Mike Coté (@ratlpolicy) February 8, 2026

That's the goal.

The media's characterization of politics is the normal bell curve, shifted two standard deviations to the left, centered on staunch leftist.



That is how you get a normal conservative described as an ultra-conservative, & someone arguing for transitioning kids as mainstream. https://t.co/hWv3lHKh9U — Legal Phil (@Legal_Fil) February 8, 2026

Anything the Right does is labeled "extreme." Anything the Left does is classified as normal and widely popular.

