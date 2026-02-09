VIP
Don't Play Their Game
Tipsheet

Check Out How the Media Portrayed Japan's Conservative Party's Big Election Win

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | February 09, 2026 12:00 PM
AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool

Last fall, Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister of Japan, making her the nation's first female leader. Normally, Democrats would trip over themselves to praise such an example of girl-bossing. But Takaichi is a conservative, you see, so the Left has to hate her. When she was first elected, CNN called her a "hardline conservative." Now over the weekend, another election has given Takaichi's ironically named Liberal Democratic Party an even bigger advantage in Japan's House of Representatives.

Sky News has now upped the ante, calling Takaichi an "ultra-conservative" who is "seizing" more power.

Here's more:

Sanae Takaichi's coalition is predicted to win between 302 and 366 of the 465 seats in the chamber, according to national broadcaster NHK.

That is well above the 233 needed for a majority.

In tandem with their coalition partners, her government is actually projected to have a two-thirds majority in the house, the NHK decision desk says.

It comes after Ms Takaichi, 64, called the winter election, seeking to capitalise on her own high approval ratings.

Betting on herself, she pledged to secure a majority or step down.

A former heavy metal drummer, she says immigration and tourism has led to "foreigner fatigue" in Japan, and her nationalist rhetoric has stoked tensions with China.

A town in Japan canceled its cherry blossom festival because of the bad behavior of tourists.

This includes travelers defecating in people's yards. It's no surprise the nation has "foreigner fatigue."

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CONSERVATISM HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES JAPAN MEDIA BIAS

The Sky News post already received a Community Note noting that a democratically elected government, like Takaichi's, does not "seize" power. It was granted by the people who voted for it.

When Democrats or Leftists win elections, it's a mandate. See what the Labour Party is saying about Keir Starmer amid calls for his resignation.  When conservatives win, they're "ultra-conservative" or "hardline conservative" and are "seizing" power.

The implication of underhandedness is the point. They want to cast aspersions on the election and its outcome because they disagree with Takaichi's politics.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

That's the goal.

Anything the Right does is labeled "extreme." Anything the Left does is classified as normal and widely popular.

