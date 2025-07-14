Trump Weighs in on Biden's Latest Autopen Admission
VIP
Overpromised and Underdelivered
Washed-Up CNN Commentator Proves Donald Trump Stole the Election
Eric Adams' Takedown of Zohran Mamdani Is About As Brutal As It Gets
You Won't Believe How Democrats Are Trying to Use EpsteinGate Against Trump
Ghislaine Maxwell Is Ready to Spill the Beans on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Operation
Defense Officials Ditch Liberal Elite Aspen Summit Just Hours Before Kickoff
Homan Drops the Hammer on Left-Wing Protester at TPUSA Summit
Adams Blasts Cuomo's Latest Decision in the NYC Mayoral Race
FDA Approves New Color Additive: Gardenia Blue
VIP
Under Biden, Illegal Aliens From This Country Crossed the Border in Droves
Ten Unaccompanied Minors Recovered From California Cannabis Farms
Graham Hints at Trump’s Next Move Regarding Russia
George Santos Says He May Not Survive Prison
Tipsheet

The Trump Administration Just Scored Another Major Victory at SCOTUS

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold | July 14, 2025 3:45 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

In a significant victory for the Trump administration, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of President Donald Trump’s push to overhaul the Department of Education, allowing the termination of nearly 1,400 federal employees. The decision clears the way for Trump’s long-promised effort to rein in what many conservatives see as a bloated, unaccountable bureaucracy that pushes left-wing agendas. 

Advertisement

In an unsigned decision, the Supreme Court temporarily set aside a lower court’s ruling that had stopped President Trump’s plan from taking effect. This means the plan can proceed for now, even as the legal battle over it continues. Three liberal justices opposed the order, and the court halted an order from U.S. District Judge Myong Joun in Boston, who had blocked the layoffs and challenged the overall plan. Judge Joun warned that the layoffs “will likely cripple the department.” 

However, a federal appeals court declined to pause his order while the administration pursued its appeal. 

Justice Sonia Sotomayor argued that the majority effectively gave Trump the authority to undo laws passed by Congress simply by dismissing the employees responsible for enforcing them.

Recommended

Washed-Up CNN Commentator Proves Donald Trump Stole the Election Jeff Charles
Advertisement

"The majority is either willfully blind to the implications of its ruling or naïve,” Sotomayor wrote, “but either way the threat to our Constitution’s separation of powers is great.”

This follows the Supreme Court’s decision on July 8 to overturn a federal judge’s order that had temporarily halted the Trump administration’s staffing reductions and agency reorganization, giving new momentum to the president’s efforts to shrink and reshape the federal government.

Tags:

SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Washed-Up CNN Commentator Proves Donald Trump Stole the Election Jeff Charles
Eric Adams' Takedown of Zohran Mamdani Is About As Brutal As It Gets Jeff Charles
How New York Managed to Waste $100 Million on a Single Dead-End Project Guy Benson
Ghislaine Maxwell Is Ready to Spill the Beans on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Operation Jeff Charles
We Know Who Controlled the Biden Autopen...and This Scandal Just Got Worse Matt Vespa
The Echoes of Butler Will Change America Forever Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Washed-Up CNN Commentator Proves Donald Trump Stole the Election Jeff Charles
Advertisement