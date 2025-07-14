Trump Issues New Weapons Systems for Ukraine
Trump Weighs in on Biden's Latest Autopen Admission

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | July 14, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Monday morning, President Donald Trump responded to new reporting over the weekend about former President Joe Biden's use of the autopen. 

The New York Times reported the following: 

“I made every decision,” Mr. Biden said in a phone interview on Thursday, asserting that he had his staff use an autopen replicating his signature on the clemency warrants because “we’re talking about a whole lot of people.”

Mr. Biden said in Thursday’s interview that he had his staff use an autopen for the warrants because he had granted clemency to so many people; the autopen was used, in all, on 25 pardon and commutation warrants from last December to January. Some of the individual warrants included large batches of names because they all fell into the same broad policy category, like reducing the sentences of nonviolent drug offenders who met standards Mr. Biden established.

Trump, who maintains Biden's use of the autopen is a terrible scandal, responded by doubting he knew what he was signing.

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee continues its investigation into the Biden White House and the coverup of the former president's mental decline by senior staff. 

