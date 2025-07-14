Trump Weighs in on Biden's Latest Autopen Admission

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office Monday morning, President Donald Trump responded to new reporting over the weekend about former President Joe Biden's use of the autopen.

Advertisement

The New York Times reported the following:

“I made every decision,” Mr. Biden said in a phone interview on Thursday, asserting that he had his staff use an autopen replicating his signature on the clemency warrants because “we’re talking about a whole lot of people.” Mr. Biden said in Thursday’s interview that he had his staff use an autopen for the warrants because he had granted clemency to so many people; the autopen was used, in all, on 25 pardon and commutation warrants from last December to January. Some of the individual warrants included large batches of names because they all fell into the same broad policy category, like reducing the sentences of nonviolent drug offenders who met standards Mr. Biden established.

Trump, who maintains Biden's use of the autopen is a terrible scandal, responded by doubting he knew what he was signing.

.@POTUS on the Biden AutoPen:



"It's one of the biggest scandals we've had in 50-100 years....I guarantee he knew nothing about what he was signing. I guarantee it." pic.twitter.com/uSWw5rw1wm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 14, 2025

Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee continues its investigation into the Biden White House and the coverup of the former president's mental decline by senior staff.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE FOOTAGE: Joe Biden's White House doctor, Kevin O'Connor, PLEADS THE FIFTH and REFUSES to answer if he was ever told to lie about Biden's health or whether he believed Biden was unfit to execute his duties as president.



What are they hiding? WATCH THE DEPOSITION 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/4OvvCfpLoQ — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) July 9, 2025

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about the Biden coverup.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.