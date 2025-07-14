Ghislaine Maxwell Is Ready to Spill the Beans on Epstein's Sex Trafficking Operation

Ghislaine Maxwell, an accomplice to Jeffrey Epstein, is reportedly willing to testify before Congress about the full details of the deceased billionaire’s sex trafficking operation.

A source told The Daily Mail that Maxwell was never asked to tell the whole story about Epstein and his trafficking of underage girls.

Now a source said: 'Despite the rumors, Ghislaine was never offered any kind of plea deal. She would be more than happy to sit before Congress and tell her story. 'No-one from the government has ever asked her to share what she knows. She remains the only person to be jailed in connection to Epstein and she would welcome the chance to tell the American public the truth.'

Ghislaine Maxwell says she’s prepared to testify before Congress and expose the truth behind Jeffrey Epstein’s secret client list.



As the only person ever jailed in connection to Epstein’s crimes, she claims she’s ready to finally tell the American people what really happened.… pic.twitter.com/fajDVGgilD — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 14, 2025

This revelation comes amid controversy surrounding a Justice Department memo released last week indicating that Epstein did not have a client list and was not blackmailing high-profile individuals who used his illicit services.

The source also told The Daily Mail that “Congressional hearings have been held into everything from JFK’s assassination to 9/11” and that “The Epstein Files rank up there with those cases.”

When some people say the Epstein client list doesn't exist and Ghislaine Maxwell only ever trafficked young women to Epstein himself, this video comes to mind.



We know he had multiple clients, so please, stop with the bs and release fhe files. pic.twitter.com/J2Xgv3oCMS — Antonio Chavez (@NewsM101) July 14, 2025

Speculation about President Donald Trump’s relationship with Epstein became even more abundant after the release of the memo. However, the source stated that the president “was one of the first to break all contact with Epstein because they fell out over a business deal and Epstein’s treatment of women.”

Contrary to The Daily Mail’s headline, the article does not actually show that Republicans in Congress are trying to prevent Maxwell from giving her story.

Of course, it is also not clear whether this source actually represents Maxwell’s true intentions. But if she is willing to testify, it might shed light on Epstein’s operations and the people involved with them. Since it is clear that the government will not release more information about the crimes, this might be the only way America can learn more about what truly happened on Epstein’s island.

However, there has been no indication from Repubilcan lawmakers about whether they will take Maxwell up on her alleged offer. If they don’t, it will only fuel further suspicions about whether the government is protecting people who might have been involved with the sex trafficking ring.