The Damning Revelations About David Chipman Just Keep Coming

Rebecca Downs
Posted: Aug 07, 2021 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The reasons to vote against David Chipman, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) abound. Yet the White House still stands by this particularly controversial pick. 

On Friday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) released a video summary on Twitter to remind people of what they'd be getting with Chipman in charge of the ATF.

Voters cannot be reminded enough of what Chipman thinks of first-time gun owners, equating them to Netflix's "Tiger King."

It's bad enough that Chipman doesn't know enough about firearms where he has such a bizarre definition of an assault rifle. It means he wants to ban a wide-range of weapons. 

The video clip even showed him at odds with former MSNBC host, Chris Matthews, that the use of "shooting guns" for Secret Service agents "is not necessary."

There are also revelations that Chipman allegedly made racist remarks, specifically to do with his surprise about ATF agents being promoted, with suggestions that they must have cheated. Such allegations are said to be what ended his time in Detroit, and not on the best of terms, or with the best reputation. 

Some of the newest allegations, and particularly disturbing ones which are mentioned in the video clip, have to do with Chipman appearing on Chinese State TV networks. 

Sen. Cruz also tweeted an article from The Federalist's Jordan Davidson who reported that "Biden’s ATF Nominee Talked Guns On A Chinese Propaganda Network And Failed To Tell The Senate."

In 2012, Chipman appeared on China Global Television Network to discuss the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, where he warned that there would be more shootings "unless we do something about it." 

Sure enough, considering this is the CCP, Chipman's interview was used as propaganda to distract from "a mass stabbing of 23 children at a school in China’s Henan Province."

The YouTube video clips even warns viewers that "CGTN is funded in whole or in part by the Chinese government."


And yet, astonishingly, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) has denied a request for another hearing. 

Most Popular