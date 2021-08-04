Biden's Approval Down in Yet Another Poll

As polls continue to come in, President Joe Biden continues to fare poorly. Max Greenwood for The Hill, which was given a first look at the results, pointed to a poll from Harvard CAPS-Harris, which shows the president has an approval rating of 52 percent. Full poll results are expected to be released online later in the week.

While Biden's approval rating is still higher than his 43 percent disapproval rating, the poll had him at 62 percent in June, showing a significant drop in this time frame.

Greenwood's reporting also mentions "broader concerns about the direction of the country," specifically to do with the Delta variant:

That resurgence has put the coronavirus pandemic back at the top of the list of voters’ concerns, according to the poll. Thirty-six percent say that COVID-19 is the most important issue facing the country, a 6-point increase from June when jobs and the economy topped the list of concerns. The percentage of respondents who say that the country is on the right track fell to 46 percent last month after peaking at 53 percent in June, according to Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll. The percentage who believe the country is on the wrong track simultaneously rose to 47 percent after dropping to 39 percent in June. Optimism about the U.S. economy fared even worse in the poll, with the number of respondents who say it’s on the right track falling to 43 percent from 49 percent in June. Forty-nine percent now say the economy is on the wrong track, up from 42 percent in June. To be sure, most voters surveyed — 53 percent — believe that the U.S. economy remains strong, compared to 47 percent who say it is weak.

While Greenwood's reporting focused on concerns over the pandemic, Tal Axelrod previewed another part of the poll for the outlet, this one to do with crime:

Seventy-five percent of respondents said more police are needed on the street while only 25 percent say they do not need more cops on the beat. Seventy-two percent of voters also said they oppose “defunding the police,” and a slim 52 percent majority said they support the controversial practice of stop and frisk in urban areas to “deter gun crime.” Fifty-six percent also say they oppose eliminating cash bail. ... “Crime is becoming the next crisis in America with overwhelming numbers seeing an increase in crime and Americans want stricter not looser enforcement of laws,” said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey.

As Guy and I have both reported on, Biden has been faring poorly for some time now when it comes to his handling of crime.

Mark Penn, co-director of Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll, said Biden’s "honeymoon... is officially over."

The survey of 1,788 registered voters was conducted July 28-29 as a representative online poll.

As we also covered, a Gallup poll from late last month had Biden at a 50 percent approval rating, a record low for him.

Vice President Kamala Harris is faring even more poorly, as her disapproval ratings are higher than her approval. This raises concerns over how useful she will be for the 2022 mid-terms, as she may even do more harm than good for Democrats. There have also been concerns about her chances in 2024 for some time now.