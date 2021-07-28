Ted Cruz: 'Heroism of Cuban People' Is 'Incredibly Awkward' for Those Who Want to Promote Socialism in US

On Tuesday, the American Conservative Union (ACU) held a CPAC Free Cuba demonstration at the U.S. Capitol. It was the first event held there since the removal of the months-long fencing there. The demonstration served to highlight the plight of the Cuban people, so as to let them know they're not alone, while also calling on the Biden administration to do more.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) applauded the "incredible heroism and courage displayed in the streets of Havana" as "we're seeing Cubans standing up, demanding to be free and they're risking their lives." Cruz reminded Cubans "we hear you," telling them "your courage is inspiring, your courage is powerful, and your voice, liberty will prevail."

While speaking with Townhall, Cruz emphasized that "clarity" is needed from the Biden administration, as well as "standing up unambiguously, speaking out explicitly for the people of Cuba."

As Townhall covered, the Biden administration announced sanctions against the regime, leading the Democrats to claim the administration "worked tirelessly to support the brave Cuban people." Such is a curious response since the administration has been criticized for doing too little and far too late.

Sen. Cruz pointed out that "the Democrats need to stop being apologists for Communist dictators," while also offering that "for American socialists, this moment is incredibly awkward," as "we're seeing the Democratic Party careening wildly left and more and more explicit devout socialists are gaining influence." He mentioned Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT)."

In contrast stands the "heroism of the Cuban people standing against Communism oppression," which "is incredibly awkward" for such socialists here in America, "because Cuba is a socialist dictatorship and it has produced nothing but misery and poverty and suffering and torture and death. And for the American socialists that are arguing America should become a socialist country, the terrible results in socialists dictatorships across the globe demonstrate just how dangerous and ill-advised that path is."

Republican House leadership was represented by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

Leader McCarthy assured "the people of Cuba we hear you, we support you, we are with you. That message, however, "needs to be louder and stronger because we need to hear it from Pennsylvania Avenue." McCarthy continued that "I don't understand what it takes to make Biden move" on the issue, calling on the crowd to "make the pressure mount."

McCarthy also spoke on a hopeful note, speaking of the Cubans who wave the American flag and promising "we will not wait, we will not sleep, and we will not stop until we change the regime, until the people of Cuba have freedom, and every freedom-loving person in the world should join with us," reminding that "we shall win because freedom always will."

Stefanik emphasized a message of unity, speaking of how "House Republicans proudly stand with the Cuban people in their fight for freedom," who are waving American flags and "praying for even an ounce of freedom that we have in this country."

She condemned the "deafening silence by the president and House Democrats and weak gestures from the White House."

In his remarks, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) likewise had a message for Biden. "We have to expect the Biden administration to show up," Sen. Scott said, also asking ¿Donde esta Joe? Right? Where is the guy?" The senator stressed that Biden "needs to get out there and talk about what's going on. He should be the one doing these press conferences and saying we are the beacon of freedom, we want liberty in Cuba."

When it comes to this "historic moment," Scott declared that since "the Cuban people have stood up, we have to stand up, and if we don't, who's going to stand up? Sen. Scott assured, "the people of Cuba we will stand with you, we will stand with you arm in arm with you and everything we can to make sure you get the freedom you deserve."

Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) had a colorful way of pointing out how more is expected from the Biden administration. "We demand action from the Biden administration, as they sit on their hands, and other things, while the Cuban people are thrown in jail and subject to mass prosecution." It is on America "as the leader of the free world to do everything in our power to support the Cuban people."

Political prisoners, including Pastor Mario Felix Lleonart, also spoke at the rally. He emphasized that Cubans want "freedom," rather than "medicine only" and "food only." The pastor was referring to a narrative that would rather not focus on the problems stemming from the oppressive Communist regime. At one point, this was even the narrative of the White House.

Many Republicans present were not merely there as members of Congress but as those with experiences of their own.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL), shared how he was being indoctrinated in Cuba at the age of 6-years old, which inspired his father to take him and the rest of his family to the United States. That being said, there are still 11 million people there who are being indoctrinated, with the regime continuing to round up even more political prisoners.

The congressman also mentioned that narrative going around, saying how the Cuban people "are not saying give us food, give us vaccines" but rather "what they're saying is they want freedom."

Rep. Gimenez suggested that Biden can restore the Internet, so that the world may see exactly what's going on in Cuba. He called on President Biden to appear on national television to tell President Miguel Díaz-Canel to "just leave, which will allow for such freedoms." The regime has not left because they "want power and to continue to oppress the Cuban people." Hence President Biden needs to act, so that we may see "a free Cuba."

Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) spoke of her mother who fled Cuba and is someone "who wants to preserve our freedoms and liberties." It is important for Americans to watch Cuba, the congresswoman offered, "because what's happening is something that is spreading throughout the western hemisphere," with socialism and communism even being promoted in the United States.

As it's our foreign adversaries who are "propping up" the Communist regime, the congresswoman called on President Biden to show if he is with those adversaries, or with "the American people who want freedom, and the Cuban people who are dying for freedom, literally, as we speak."

Rep. Maria Salazar (R-FL) pointed out that "leadership is for the Biden administration to prove to the rest of the world that they can lead the discharge, and they can rally the international community around something that is decent, that is noble, that is correct, to help the Cuban people obtain their freedom."

She emphasized the need for connectivity since it was through the Internet that the rest of Cubans and the world were able to find out about the protests. With help from America, which includes connectivity, Cubans can "have their future in their own hands."

Having technology, "all we need is the political willingness from the White House." She said she was asking Biden "in the name of God, the God that you believe in" to "just say yes to that technology," and "for the Cubans to know that they are not alone," as we allow them "to write their own history."

Rep. Salazar thanked Biden should he do it, "because history will reward you."

Another member Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV) spoke of his mother who came from Cuba and who was in attendance, emphasizing that Cubans don't get to enjoy the freedoms we do here. The congressman reminded them "that we are watching" and "we will do everything in our power." Mooney did say he agreed with Biden's words, but that we need more action.

Mercedes Schlapp, who led the event with her husband, Matt Schlapp, who is herself Cuban-America and whose father escaped from Cuba, made reference to a message she has consistently communicated, which is for those who think Americans should focus on Americans first: "we can stop the Commies and save America."

When speaking to Townhall following the event, Schlapp also said "you can do both" and that "it's important for people to understand these rights of freedom is a global phenomenon, and yes, America is that beacon of hope, that center of freedom where it should be, and we have an obligation to save our country from socialism and communism in America.

"With that being said," she continued, "we also have to support our brothers and sisters who are fighting for freedom, who are dying because of freedom." While this happens elsewhere too, Schlapp shared "it was important for CPAC to show we are here to make sure America stays free, but also to say we are here to support those people."

In closing, Schlapp reminded that "this fight has only begun" and that "we need to keep talking about it, we got to keep putting pressure on Joe Biden and these Democrats."