FCC Chairman Just Went Above and Beyond to Show What Leadership Looks Like

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 25, 2025 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, went to the top of an 1,865 foot broadcast tower in Alabama on Monday to highlight the work America’s telecom and tower crews do.

“America’s tower crews get the toughest jobs done,” Carr said in a statement. “They do the hard, often gritty work necessary to keep America’s communications networks running. It is always an honor to climb with them, and I look forward to joining them today.”

Carr noted that as connectivity expands, the nation will need more tower climbers, pointing out that it’s a good-paying job and great career.

After a harness and safety check, he took a twenty-minute ride in a lift called a “pan” and transferred onto the tower where the real work of climbing began.

Only around 200 people climb and maintain these massive broadcast towers nationwide. On this day, there were 201.

“It is always a fun experience to get up in the air and hang with a tower crew,” said Carr.

Army veteran and now tower technician Hasani Hogan is on that crew.

“What a guy. It shows his bravery, his abilities and his commitment to the broadcast industry and our guys that do this. He has done it before and is willing to do it again.” (WKRG)

Carr was praised on social media. 

