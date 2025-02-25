FCC Chairman Just Went Above and Beyond to Show What Leadership Looks Like

Brendan Carr, chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, went to the top of an 1,865 foot broadcast tower in Alabama on Monday to highlight the work America’s telecom and tower crews do.

Advertisement

“America’s tower crews get the toughest jobs done,” Carr said in a statement. “They do the hard, often gritty work necessary to keep America’s communications networks running. It is always an honor to climb with them, and I look forward to joining them today.”

Carr noted that as connectivity expands, the nation will need more tower climbers, pointing out that it’s a good-paying job and great career.

After a harness and safety check, he took a twenty-minute ride in a lift called a “pan” and transferred onto the tower where the real work of climbing began. Only around 200 people climb and maintain these massive broadcast towers nationwide. On this day, there were 201. “It is always a fun experience to get up in the air and hang with a tower crew,” said Carr. Army veteran and now tower technician Hasani Hogan is on that crew. “What a guy. It shows his bravery, his abilities and his commitment to the broadcast industry and our guys that do this. He has done it before and is willing to do it again.” (WKRG)

America’s tower crews get the toughest jobs done.



Look forward to joining Hasani atop this 1,800 foot tower today and answering the age old question: how many chairs does it take to change a light bulb. #CarrTrip pic.twitter.com/SuJ60pFguC — Brendan Carr (@BrendanCarrFCC) February 24, 2025

Carr was praised on social media.

Ability / willingness to lead from the front is an incredibly good filter. https://t.co/WXFvN1Fiqw pic.twitter.com/OMqSP4HtDn — Angus Schaller (@angusschaller) February 25, 2025

This is leadership.



I have been friends with @BrendanCarrFCC for a while now. He really believes these men and women doing the dirty work to enable Internet connectivity are heroes.



Brendan doesn't just talk the talk but regularly climbs with them to better understand their… https://t.co/SR5vhtlXeM — Nathan Leamer (@NathanLeamerDC) February 24, 2025

Mad respect for front-line leadership. I've done this job, and it's not for the faint of heart. https://t.co/MvZoIOl5LJ — Nicholas Jakubik (@nickjakubik) February 24, 2025