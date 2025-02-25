VIP
Tipsheet

Here's What a GOP Rep Said About Tucker Carlson That Was Caught on a Hot Mic

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  February 25, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

You know, congressman—you shouldn’t say this about other people. It’s even worse when it was caught on a hot mic. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is no fan of Tucker Carlson, to the point where he admitted if he ever saw him in person, he’d kill him. Whether it be a figure of speech or not, it’s a public relations headache that was avoidable.

Crenshaw had concluded an interview by GB News’ Steven Edington when the Texas Republican dropped his true feelings about the former Fox News host. Edington asked Crenshaw if he ever met Carlson. 

“We've talked a lot on Twitter,” said Crenshaw as he left the set. “If I ever meet him, I'll f*cking kill him…he’s the worst person,” he added. 

Crenshaw denied he ever said he’d threatened to kill Tucker. The audio doesn’t lie. 

Unfazed, Tucker invited Crenshaw to be a guest on his show.

