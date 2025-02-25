Here's What a GOP Rep Said About Tucker Carlson That Was Caught on a Hot Mic

You know, congressman—you shouldn’t say this about other people. It’s even worse when it was caught on a hot mic. Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) is no fan of Tucker Carlson, to the point where he admitted if he ever saw him in person, he’d kill him. Whether it be a figure of speech or not, it’s a public relations headache that was avoidable.
Crenshaw had concluded an interview by GB News’ Steven Edington when the Texas Republican dropped his true feelings about the former Fox News host. Edington asked Crenshaw if he ever met Carlson.
NEW: Republican representative Dan Crenshaw caught on a hot mic saying he would "f*cking k*ll" Tucker Carlson if he ever met him.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 24, 2025
The comment followed an interview with GB News correspondent @StevenEdginton.
Edginton: "Have you ever met Tucker?"
Crenshaw: "We've talked a lot… pic.twitter.com/qNH5YPB914
“We've talked a lot on Twitter,” said Crenshaw as he left the set. “If I ever meet him, I'll f*cking kill him…he’s the worst person,” he added.
Crenshaw denied he ever said he’d threatened to kill Tucker. The audio doesn’t lie.
lol, no. https://t.co/6juloLlGce— Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) February 24, 2025
Steve Edington says you threatened to kill @TuckerCarlson TWICE! pic.twitter.com/cu9KfrFnbA— Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) February 24, 2025
Recommended
Unfazed, Tucker invited Crenshaw to be a guest on his show.
BREAKING: Tucker Carlson responds to Dan Crenshaw’s death threat. https://t.co/eidViDwsjy pic.twitter.com/75JUbVxjcl— Jack (@jackunheard) February 24, 2025
Dan Crenshaw’s PR guy when he says on camera he would kill Tucker Carlson pic.twitter.com/WROBB8OF9R— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 24, 2025
Absolutely no one:— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 24, 2025
Dan Crenshaw: https://t.co/vyHyTGEZgX pic.twitter.com/maCu39CSSh
Join the conversation as a VIP Member