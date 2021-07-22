Police Respond to Gunshots in Downtown DC

On Thursday evening, the DC police responded to dozens gunshots around 14th Street and R Street NW, with many on the scene capturing the scene on video and with photographs of abandoned outdoor restaurant tables.

Just hear what sounded like gun shots on 14th street in NW DC. People fleeing the popular Le Diplomate restaurant which seemed a few blocks away. pic.twitter.com/EuD40teccA — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) July 23, 2021

Was pulling up to the intersection as this happened and watched one gunman shoot at someone multiple times, in the middle of very busy 14th Street. https://t.co/IdYqeYOM2G — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) July 23, 2021

There appears to be two victims on scene. Unclear of what/how they got injuries.

At least one car window is shattered and customers say they heard gunshots. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/ZbJcjTgCwh — Kolbie Satterfield (@KolbieReports) July 23, 2021

Reports say that two men were shot, in what appears to be a targeted shooting, though they are conscious and breathing. Police are looking for a suspect described as a a Black man wearing a lime green and yellow hooded sweater who is in an older Honda Civic with D.C. tags.

MPD seeks the public’s assistance in identifying suspects and a vehicle in reference to an Assault With Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on 7/22/21 in the area of 14th and Riggs St, NW.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411



Release: https://t.co/wS7FFr6I1p pic.twitter.com/7AfZpIGFvL — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

Shooting at the intersection of 14th / Riggs Street, NW. Lookout is for a B/M male wearing a lime green/yellow hooded sweater fleeing in a older black Honda Civic with DC Tags last seen eastbound towards S Street, NW. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) July 23, 2021

DC Police Chief Contee says at press conference it “appears” that one of the two people shot was a target and the other was a bystander — Julia Manchester (@JuliaManch) July 23, 2021

Rising crime has been a concern in DC for some time now.

It takes 20+ gun shots outside of Le Diplomate where all the blue check mark journos hang out for them to finally care about the rapidly rising crime in DC.



Let’s hope they continue to care. The city is going to the dumps and innocent people are getting murdered. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 23, 2021

I talked to DC Council member Brooke Pinto here tonight— she was on the phone with a constituent upset about violence in the city when she started getting reports about 20-30 shots fired on 14th St.



She called the increase in crime + violence in the area is “unacceptable.” https://t.co/zCHLVOQonO — Rachel Chason (@Rachel_Chason) July 23, 2021

Multiple people were shot on 14th Street NW just a few blocks from my apartment tonight. In some parts of DC, this unsettled and unsafe feeling is entirely too common: https://t.co/5ROMYpaZMK — Steven Overly (@StevenOverly) July 23, 2021

Late on Thursday evening, the DC Police Chief Robert Contee gave a press briefing about the incident.