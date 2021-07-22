Guns

Police Respond to Gunshots in Downtown DC

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:30 PM
On Thursday evening, the DC police responded to dozens gunshots around 14th Street and R Street NW, with many on the scene capturing the scene on video and with photographs of abandoned outdoor restaurant tables.

Reports say that two men were shot, in what appears to be a targeted shooting, though they are conscious and breathing. Police are looking for a suspect described as a a Black man wearing a lime green and yellow hooded sweater who is in an older Honda Civic with D.C. tags.

Rising crime has been a concern in DC for some time now.

Late on Thursday evening, the DC Police Chief Robert Contee gave a press briefing about the incident.

