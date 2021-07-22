Hunter Biden to Meet with Potential Buyers in a Move Which Goes Against Assurances from White House

When it comes to remarks from the White House earlier this month that "a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards," such assurances may already be crumbling.

"I can tell you after careful consideration a system has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within reasonable safeguards. Of course he has the right to pursue an artist career, just like any child of a president has the right to pursue a career but all interactions regarding the selling of art and setting the prices will be handled by a professional gallerist, adhering to the highest industry standards and any offer out of the normal course would be rejected out of hand and the gallerist will not share information about buyer or prospective buyers with Hunter Biden or the administration which provides quite a level of protection and transparency," Jen Psaki told reporters.

In a CBS News piece published on Wednesday and updated Thursday, it was reported that "Hunter Biden expected to meet with potential art buyers before anonymous sales."

Included in the piece is a rather enthusiastic statement from the Georges Berges Gallery, in New York City:

Hunter Biden is expected to meet with prospective buyers at two art shows where his paintings will be on display later this year, according to a spokesperson for the New York gallery retained to sell art made by the president's son. The shows, a small, private affair in Los Angeles and a larger exhibition in New York City, will give Biden an opportunity to interact with potential buyers of his paintings, which the gallery expects to sell for as much as $500,000. Asked whether Hunter Biden would attend both events, Georges Berges Gallery spokeswoman Robin Davis said, "Oh yes. With pleasure. He's looking forward to it. It is like someone debuting in the world. And of course he will be there." ... In response to questions about Hunter Biden attending the gallery events with potential buyers, White House spokesman Andrew Bates pointed to a July 8th statement which said, "The president has established the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history, and his family's commitment to rigorous processes like this is a prime example."

Psaki was confronted about the revelations during Thursday's press conference, which included repeated talking points as the one mentioned above:

Q Got it. Also, we now know that Hunter Biden is going to be able to meet with prospective buyers at two art shows where his paintings are going to be on display later this year. How does this square with the goal of keeping him in the dark about the buyers of his art as a means to prevent even the appearance of undue influence?



MS. PSAKI: Well, this showing that was — that you’re referencing was previously public. He’s not going to have any conversations related to the selling of art. That will be left to the gallerist, as was outlined in the agreement that we announced just a few weeks ago.



We believe this is a reasonable system that has been established that allows for Hunter Biden to work in his profession within appropriate safeguards. So he’s not going to discuss anything related to the selling of art. And I would reiterate that the gallerist will be the only person who handles transactions or conversations in that vein and will reject any offer that is out of the ordinary.



Q Wouldn’t it be more transparent to just release the names of the buyers so that everyone would know who purchased this art and how much they paid?



MS. PSAKI: Well, we don’t — we won’t know who the buyers are; Hunter Biden won’t know who the buyers are. So, I think the re- — the origin, I think, of this line of questioning, which is understandable, is about whether this would provide un- — provide a situation for undue influence. But we won’t know who they are, so there’s no scenario where they could provide influence.



Q Couldn’t they just announce on social media that they bought a painting?



MS. PSAKI: Again, I think we have set up a system which we feel is appropriate — has appropriate safeguards. We believe that Hunter Biden, just like any child of a President, should be able to pursue their professions and their passions. And any selling of the art would be through the gallerist.

As the report conceded:

Hunter Biden's appearance at the shows, where he'll presumably socialize with potential buyers, is seemingly at odds with an agreement struck with the gallery owner that aims to keep buyers' identities secret from Biden, President Biden, the White House, and the public. ... But that raises the question: how would the public ever know what was discussed? There is no known enforcement mechanism or disclosure requirement embedded in the ethics deal. Conversations with potential buyers at the showings would almost certainly stay private. Psaki was also asked on Thursday if the secret buyer's agreement between Biden and the gallerist was in writing and could be shared publicly. "I can check and see if there is more detail," Psaki replied. Chris Clark, an attorney for Hunter Biden, did not respond to a request for comment. Under the agreement that was blessed by the White House, only the gallery owner, Georges Berges, would initially know the buyer's identity or purchase price. However, buyers could choose to make themselves known. It would also be up to Berges to reject suspect buyers or inflated bids.

It's not merely Republicans who have concerns with the ethics of Hunter Biden's artwork, though. As Matt reported, Walter Shaub, the head of the Office of Government Ethics under former President Barack Obama, has expressed concerns.