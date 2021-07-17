It Turns Out John McAfee Was Broke When He Died

When John McAfee was found dead in his cell last month, reportedly due to suicide by hanging, the Internet was quick to doubt that. McAfee died in his prison cell in Spain, not long after a court ruled he could be extradited back to the United States. There's been another update, though. The man who founded the anti-virus protection company, and was once a millionaire, died broke, as reported by Keith Griffith with the Daily Mail.

The piece also points to McAfee's tweets. In fact, the pinned tweet to McAfee's account, from June 16 claims "I have nothing."

The US believes I have hidden crypto. I wish I did but it has dissolved through the many hands of Team McAfee (your belief is not required), and my remaining assets are all seized. My friends evaporated through fear of association.



I have nothing.



Yet, I regret nothing. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) June 16, 2021

Such insight about McAfee's financial situation comes from an exclusive between Griffith and Mark Elington, the author of "No Domain: The John McAfee Tapes," which comes out in December. The book was initially supposed to be a collaboration, but McAfee told Elington he couldn't pay the agreed to fee, which Elington told Griffith wasn't much. Thus, Elington believes McAfee was indeed penniless when he died.

"I don't doubt that if he could have helped he would have," Elington did tell Griffith though.

He also told Griffith that the collaboration ended after McAfee insisted the publisher pay him in cryptocurrency, but then wouldn't provide an address to be mailed a contract.

Elington points to McAfee's spending on "bizarre" mansions as to how his $100 million from selling McAfee went so quickly:

Eglinton strongly refuted prior reports claiming that McAfee lost his fortune on bad stock picks during the Great Recession. 'We got a lot into where he spent his money over the years,' he said. 'He had his money in very safe investments, but he built houses, absolutely bizarre properties,' the Scottish author said. 'Some of them, he never slept a night in the property.' McAfee owned, at various points, large mansions and compounds in Belize, Texas, Colorado, Hawaii and Tennessee, among other locations. He sold some of those properties at a tremendous loss as property values contracted in the Great Recession, perhaps due to liquidity issues. McAfee's compound in Woodland Park, Colorado, for example, included a 10,000-square-foot main house that was fully furnished with antiques from around the world. It was valued at more than $25 million but sold at auction for a mere $5.72 million to a Chicago commodities trader in 2007. Eglinton said McAfee told him: 'The $100 million I got out of McAfee [Antivirus], that goes very quickly.'

There are other signs that McAfee could have committed suicide. As Landon reported earlier this month, "McAfee Had a Failed Suicide Attempt Months Before His Death."

When McAfee's death was first revealed, many were skeptical of the cause of death, noting the similarities between McAfee and Jeffrey Epstein, who knew McAfee. There were also tweets from McAfee emphasizing that if he was found dead it would not be by his own hand.

I am content in here. I have friends.



The food is good. All is well.



Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) October 15, 2020

Getting subtle messages from U.S. officials saying, in effect: "We're coming for you McAfee! We're going to kill yourself". I got a tattoo today just in case. If I suicide myself, I didn't. I was whackd. Check my right arm.$WHACKD available only on https://t.co/HdSEYi9krq:) pic.twitter.com/rJ0Vi2Hpjj — John McAfee (@officialmcafee) November 30, 2019

John McAfee said he'd never kill himself. 5 hours after announcing extradition, he's found dead.



Him & his wife both predicted this. pic.twitter.com/A2SaonCbFK — Dataracer (@Dataracer117) June 23, 2021

McAfee's widow, Janice McAfee, disputes that her husband died of suicide. She laid out her reasons alongside her lawyer in a press conference which took place not long after her husband's death, in front of the prison where he died.

This revelation from Elington does not change her suspicions, however. She feels even more strongly that her husband did not committee suicide, though, as revealed in a series of tweets.

This is hardly news. John spoke about being broke numerous times in interviews as well as tweeting about it. This was not John's first time being without money & he was not suicidal because of it. Actually it was quite the opposite. He never felt more free. #JusticeForJohnMcAfee https://t.co/brbEcvymUm — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 17, 2021

After three weeks of waiting we have finally received the police report regarding the events surrounding John’s death. Once the lawyers and myself have had a chance to go over them I will share with you all what I can. #JusticeForJohnMcAfee — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 16, 2021

The handwriting is suspect & I doubt the authenticity of the note. It reads more like someone trying to imitate John’s style of tweeting. And if this note was found in his pocket where are the markings of the note being folded into his pocket? #NotASuicideNote #JustForJohnMcAfee — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 13, 2021

Here is the alleged suicide note found in John’s pocket. This note does not sound anything like someone who has no hope and is contemplating ending their life. This note sounds like one of John's tweets. #NotASuicideNote #JusticeForJohnMcAfee pic.twitter.com/QCODfvh8sh — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 13, 2021

Some have asked if I have been able to see John's body. Well the answer to this is yes and no. I was able to view John’s head through a window at the facility where they are keeping him. His entire body from the neck down was covered with a sheet & blanket. #JusticeForJohnMcAfee — Janice McAfee (@theemrsmcafee) July 10, 2021

Griffith explains that the criminal charges against McAfee will be dropped as he is dead, but that the government can still go after his assets via suing his state. Spanish authorities must provide a certificate of death before the civil forfeiture action process can proceed.