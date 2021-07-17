Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Whether She'll Be Off the Campaign Trail

Caitlyn Jenner announced her run for governor in a recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) back in April, as Reagan reported. This run has been memorable for a wide range of reasons, from her weighing in on issues like transgender sports and appearances on "Hannity" and "Gutfeld!" She also plans to run again in 2022, as Landon recently reported, should this run not be successful. Some outlets reported that Jenner may be missing from the campaign trail, though.

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

The reason being? She'll be filming "Celebrity Big Brother" in Australia. It seems that the Olympic gold medalist, turned to reality TV star, turned politician isn't ready to leave television just yet. Jenner previously and memorably starred in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "I Am Cait."

Caitlyn Jenner put her gubernatorial campaign on pause to film the new season of Celebrity Big Brother. https://t.co/7EutmZPUeO — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) July 16, 2021

Emily Kirkpatrick covered the news for Vanity Fair on Friday.

Jenner was quick to correct the record with multiple tweets.

I have not paused my campaign at all. I am preparing to launch a multi-week bus tour across CA. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

I am honoring a work commitment that I had made prior to even deciding to run for governor. There is no pause at all on this race to save CA! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

My campaign team is in full operation as am I. I am in this race to win for California, because it is worth fighting for. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 16, 2021

Many reacted not only to how the appearance would coincide with her campaign, but that a travel ban is in place.

Australian citizens have been made prisoners, unable to leave or return while celebrities and politicians continue to travel.



Full story from @ellymelly.https://t.co/rNolEeJ3v0 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 16, 2021

My wife's flight home to Australia was cancelled today due to the arrival caps but nice to see Caitlyn Jenner (who's supposedly running for governor of California) managed to get into Sydney to appear on Big Brother https://t.co/wjpOs0iy6M — Sam Clench (@SamClench) July 16, 2021

So 1000's of Aussies can't get home to their families but @Caitlyn_Jenner can waltz on in? FFS this is so wrong! pic.twitter.com/iNzoZ1rhmr — ??The Angry Goddess (@Bishop64) July 16, 2021

34,000 Australians wanting to return home and priority is given to......... the envelope please...... Caitlyn Jenner......... ?? WTF? https://t.co/JQS5TqdLgj — Rob Arnol (@RobertArnol) July 16, 2021

Business Insider had quite the take on the gubernatorial candidate's run, with Jake Lahut's "Caitlyn Jenner's campaign says they're 'documenting history' with a camera crew, but the footage could be sold for a documentary or reality show."

This should come as a shock to literally no one.

As Mackenzie Mays pointed out for POLITICO, early voting begins next month.