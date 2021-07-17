California

Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Whether She'll Be Off the Campaign Trail

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs
|
Posted: Jul 17, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Caitlyn Jenner Addresses Whether She'll Be Off the Campaign Trail

Source: hoto by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file

Caitlyn Jenner announced her run for governor in a recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) back in April, as Reagan reported. This run has been memorable for a wide range of reasons, from her weighing in on issues like transgender sports and appearances on "Hannity" and "Gutfeld!" She also plans to run again in 2022, as Landon recently reported, should this run not be successful. Some outlets reported that Jenner may be missing from the campaign trail, though.

The reason being? She'll be filming "Celebrity Big Brother" in Australia. It seems that the Olympic gold medalist, turned to reality TV star, turned politician isn't ready to leave television just yet. Jenner previously and memorably starred in "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" and "I Am Cait."

Emily Kirkpatrick covered the news for Vanity Fair on Friday. 

Jenner was quick to correct the record with multiple tweets.

Many reacted not only to how the appearance would coincide with her campaign, but that a travel ban is in place.

Business Insider had quite the take on the gubernatorial candidate's run, with Jake Lahut's "Caitlyn Jenner's campaign says they're 'documenting history' with a camera crew, but the footage could be sold for a documentary or reality show."

This should come as a shock to literally no one.

As Mackenzie Mays pointed out for POLITICO, early voting begins next month.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
The Saga of NAACP Leader Who Yelled 'Let Them Die' About Opponents of CRT Continues
Rebecca Downs
DeSantis Calls Out Biden for Politically Motivated 'Double Standard' on Cuban Immigrants
Landon Mion
U.S. Olympian Says the Games Should Be Free of Politics
Landon Mion
Surgeon General Sees 'No Value' in Imprisoning Marijuana Users
Landon Mion
Student Who Fled Venezuela Exposes Fidel Castro Quote at Penn State
Rebecca Downs
Texas Democrat Who Tested Positive for COVID Tweets About Making the Rest of Us Suffer with a Mask Mandate
Rebecca Downs
CARTOONS | Pat Cross
View Cartoon
Most Popular