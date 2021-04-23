California

'I'm In!': Caitlyn Jenner Announces Bid for California Governor

Reagan McCarthy
Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: Apr 23, 2021 11:30 AM
  Share   Tweet
'I'm In!': Caitlyn Jenner Announces Bid for California Governor

Source: Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, file

Former Olympic athlete and television personality Caitlyn Jenner announced on Friday morning she is throwing her hat into the ring for the contentious California gubernatorial race, as Republicans look to recall incumbent Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” she said in a release, adding that “Californians want better and deserve better from their governor. For too long, career politicians have over-promised and under-delivered...This isn’t the California we know. This is Gavin Newsom’s California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends.”

The effort to recall Newsom faces an uphill battle, but the petition reached over 2 million signatures thus far. Republican, Democrat, and Independent voters have all joined the effort to oust Newsom on account of his draconian COVID lockdowns and blatant, hypocritical violations of his own rules. Jenner joins former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and former state legislator Doug Ose in the GOP race to replace Newsom.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

GOP Senator Has an Idea to Match Democrats' DC Statehood 'Power Grab'
Reagan McCarthy
NYT Columnist Argues Mass Rioting, Looting Last Summer Was Just Something Republicans 'Believe' Happened
Leah Barkoukis
What Virginia Schools Will Be Changing About Math Curriculum...All in the Name of Equity
Leah Barkoukis
Police Went After the Canadians Who Signaled SOS Across Border Over Draconian Lockdown Orders
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
New Security Camera Footage Provides Greater Picture of Columbus Police Stopping Knife Attack
Julio Rosas
Friday Fun: Cat Has the Perfect Reaction to Owner Stating Preferred Pronouns
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular