'I'm In!': Caitlyn Jenner Announces Bid for California Governor

Former Olympic athlete and television personality Caitlyn Jenner announced on Friday morning she is throwing her hat into the ring for the contentious California gubernatorial race, as Republicans look to recall incumbent Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA).

“California has been my home for nearly 50 years. I came here because I knew that anyone, regardless of their background or station in life, could turn their dreams into reality. But for the past decade, we have seen the glimmer of the Golden State reduced by one-party rule that places politics over progress and special interests over people. Sacramento needs an honest leader with a clear vision,” she said in a release, adding that “Californians want better and deserve better from their governor. For too long, career politicians have over-promised and under-delivered...This isn’t the California we know. This is Gavin Newsom’s California, where he orders us to stay home but goes out to dinner with his lobbyist friends.”

I’m in! California is worth fighting for. Visit https://t.co/a1SfOAMZQ3 to follow or donate today. #RecallNewsom pic.twitter.com/9yCck3KK4D — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 23, 2021

The effort to recall Newsom faces an uphill battle, but the petition reached over 2 million signatures thus far. Republican, Democrat, and Independent voters have all joined the effort to oust Newsom on account of his draconian COVID lockdowns and blatant, hypocritical violations of his own rules. Jenner joins former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, businessman John Cox, and former state legislator Doug Ose in the GOP race to replace Newsom.