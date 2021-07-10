Kamala Harris Slammed for 'Kinkos' Comment in Opposing Voter ID

It's been a doozy of a week with top Democrats and their comments on voter ID requirements. On Saturday, Twitter went nuts criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for her opposition to voter ID, because of the difficulty some people may have in photo copying their ID.

Rural American here.



We built this country. We can manage to photocopy our IDs. https://t.co/GQFIqKM2d6 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) July 10, 2021

According to Harris, "in some people's mind, that means you're going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, there are a whole lot of people, especially people who live in rural communities, who don't - there's no Kinkos, there's no OfficeMax near them."

The vice president went on assert in the clip that "people have to understand that when we're talking about voter ID laws, be clear about who you have in mind and what would be required of them to prove who they are."

The "who" in "who you have in mind" applies to every eligible voter who wants to vote. It applies to voters of all demographics, which renders her point, at best, moot. It's also potentially discriminatory, though, against those who Harris thinks aren't capable of getting ID.

She acknowledged that "of course people have to prove who they are, but not in a way that makes it almost impossible for them to prove who they are."

Harris was absolutely roasted over Twitter, with "Kinkos" trending.

Twitter is dunking on Kamala by allowing and even explaining the Kinkos trend. pic.twitter.com/zpEQCz0UBb — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 10, 2021

I’ve lived in Alabama my entire life. Last year I saw a metal bird in the sky. I learned it’s called a plane. There are people on it! It’s like magic!



My entire family shares a single pair of shoes, I get them once a week.



Kinkos sounds fancy, hope I learn what it is someday! https://t.co/ouw4NXBWAE — L ?? (@LHatesYouALot) July 11, 2021

So, for those of us keeping score, black folks are too dumb to use the computer and work 97 hour days and therefore can’t vote. Also, people in rural communities are still living like Little House on the Prairie and can’t drive their horse and buggy to the “Kinkos”. — Zeek Arkham (@ZeekArkham) July 10, 2021

Kamala Harris says it’s next to impossible for rural America to make photocopies of their ID’s because there’s no Kinkos or Office Max’s near them and they’re all dumb rednecks anyway. — R?4L (@P8R1OT_2) July 10, 2021

The Family and I in rural America looking for a Kinkos

to copy our ID to vote.......No luck so far pic.twitter.com/El8rPSnajC — Jeff Stone (@jeffsto70827767) July 10, 2021

Kamala thinks Black voters are not intelligent enough to get ID.



She thinks rural voters are not intelligent enough to use a Xerox machine to copy their IDs.



I hate to tell you Kamala, but just because someone isn’t a coastal elite doesn’t mean they’re dumb! — Irene Armendariz-Jackson For Congress (@ArmendarizDis16) July 10, 2021

It’s true. I just moved from a rural town and the only photocopier we had was an old Amish man named Malaki who would produce a sketch on parchment paper in exchange for three bushels of hay and two ears of corn. https://t.co/C8ZKXCqf42 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) July 11, 2021

Our friends over at Twitchy managed to catch some particularly good responses too.

Kamala Harris argues that voter ID is unfair because rural Americans are too far from an Office Max or Kinkos https://t.co/zdEbLzUIKv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 10, 2021

As Landon covered, the vice president also acknowledged that "maybe I don't say no enough" when it comes to major tasks she's been given by President Joe Biden and has so far not had much success.

The comments came during a BET special, "State of Our Union: Vice President Kamala Harris."

These comments fit a pattern of comments from liberals who may think they are well-intentioned, but don't realize how discriminatory their comments come across as. In Harris' case, it was against rural Americans. In liberal attorney Marc Elias' case who vowed to bring a lawsuit against the Georgia voting integrity law. Back in April he claimed that many Black Americans would not know how to properly vote by mail.

Apparently Marc Elias thinks Black people are too stupid to know that "DL NO." is where they can find their driver's license number https://t.co/fIvIdGkfDM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 1, 2021

Further, voter ID laws enjoy support from strong majorities of various demographics.

Earlier in the week, Matt reported on comments from House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-SC), who is particularly close with President Biden. Clyburn claimed "we are always for voter ID" and that "I don't know of a single person who is against ID'ing themselves when they go to vote. But we don't want you to tell me my ID is no good because I don't own a gun and I don't go hunting."