John Kerry Caught Going Maskless at the Airport, Again

Climate czar John Kerry was yet again spotted at the airport without his mask, despite federal law requiring passengers to wear them. As Beth reported in March, Kerry also appeared maskless on a flight, though he responded it was "malarkey" and claimed if he wasn't wearing his mask "it was momentary."

The photographs of this recent incident were obtained by the Washington Free Beacon, and show the former Secretary of State without his mask while going through security at the Boston Logan International Airport on Monday morning.

As Alana Goodman with the Washington Free Beacon reported:

A spokeswoman for Logan Airport told the Free Beacon that masks are required "any time someone is inside the airport or on an aircraft," including during security screening, in accordance with the TSA mandate. ... A spokeswoman for the TSA declined to comment on the specific incident but told the Free Beacon the requirement "remains in effect" on planes and in airports and "applies to all passengers, save for those specifically exempted in the security directive"—passengers under the age of two, for example, or those who have health issues that would preclude them from wearing face coverings. ... Kerry’s press office did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the State Department, where Kerry’s office is based, declined to comment.

Passengers are required to wear a mask fully covering his nose and mouth for travel. This includes John Kerry, it includes the fully vaccinated, and it includes while at the airport.

Per CDC guidelines:

All people, including workers and members of the public, regardless of their vaccination status, are required to wear a mask while entering or when located in the indoor areas of transportation hubs (e.g., airports, bus or ferry terminals, train or subway stations, seaports, ports of entry) in the United States and U.S. territories. Unless otherwise required by the operator, or federal, State, tribal, territorial, or local government, people are not required to wear a mask when located in outdoor areas of a transportation hub.

Kerry, and others, will no longer have to wear a mask on airplanes though if and when President Joe Biden signs Sen. Rand Paul's forthcoming bill to repeal such a mandate.