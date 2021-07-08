China

'Enough!' Rand Paul is Working to End the Mask Mandate on Planes

Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Jul 08, 2021 1:00 PM
'Enough!' Rand Paul is Working to End the Mask Mandate on Planes

Source: (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Mandated by the federal government and corporate lawyers, airlines continue to requires travelers wear masks. This requirement remains in place despite mass vaccination rates and herd immunity through natural infection. While states and localities across the country have relied on science to end the mandates, Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg argues wearing a mask is a about "respect." 

"Some of the differences have to do with the physical space, some of them have to do with it being a workplace where in some of these transit and travel situations, people don't have a choice...It's a matter of safety, but it's also a matter of respect," Buttigieg said during an interview with ABC News in May. 

Republican Senator Rand Paul has had enough and plans to introduce legislation to end mask mandates on airplanes traveling throughout the United States. Masks are also required on Amtrak. 

Meanwhile Dr. Anthony Fauci continues his fearmongering and is encouraging vaccinated individuals to wear masks indoors. 

