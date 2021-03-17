Rules for Thee But Not for Me: John Kerry Won't Even Follow CDC Guidelines; UPDATE: Kerry Responds

The Biden administration's climate czar, John Kerry, was spotted maskless on an American Airlines flight on Wednesday. According to reports, he was not eating or drinking, the airline industry's requirements for removing a mask while onboard a flight.

@TheTNStar Exclusive: Biden’s @ClimateEnvoy John Kerry, took off his mask as he settled into a book in his first-class seat just before takeoff today on an @AmericanAir flight Boston to DC. He was not eating, nor drinking. He was simply flaunting Biden’s mandatory mask policy. pic.twitter.com/t1wDq9OtxD — ReporterMcCabe (@NeilWMcCabe2) March 17, 2021

American Airlines requires all passengers to wear a mask while in the airport and their entire time inside the aircraft. The only exemptions are made for those under the age of two. Passengers who have a medical exemption must receive a COVID test within 72 hours of their flight.

“Consistent with U.S. government directives, individuals who refuse to wear a mask may be denied boarding, removed from the aircraft or subject to penalties under federal law, in addition to being barred from future travel with American,” a press release from Feb 1, 2021 stated.

The airline responded to individual tweets asking about the company's mask mandate. They had the same two boilerplate responses for everyone asking. "Masks are required on board our aircraft, and we are looking into this" and "Our policies haven't changes and masks are still required. We're looking into this now."

As Greg Pollowitz from Twitchy asked, what's there to investigate?

What’s to investigate? John Kerry should be treated just like every other customer. If this means he’s put on the @AmericanAir no-fly list, do be it. https://t.co/dHpfYpNYpl — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) March 17, 2021

UPDATE:

Kerry took to Twitter to respond to the photo.