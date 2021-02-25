Rand Paul

Rand Paul Destroys Potential HHS Deputy Over Government Helping Kids Change Their Gender

Katie Pavlich
Posted: Feb 25, 2021 2:55 PM
During a confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill Thursday, Doctor and Republican Senator Rand Paul blasted President Joe Biden's nominee for Health and Human Services Assistant Secretary for supporting the government's ability to override parental consent for child sex changes. 

"Dr. Levine you have both supported allowing minors to be given hormone blockers to prevent them from going through puberty as well as surgical destruction of a minor's genitalia. Like surgical mutilation, hormonal interruption of puberty can permantely alter and prevent secondary sexual characteristics. The American College of Pediatricitons that 80 to 90 percent of pre-pubertal children with gender dysphoria will experience resolution by late adolescence if not exposed to medical intervention or social affirmation," Paul said. "Dr. Levine do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life changing decision as changing ones sex?"

"Transgendered medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed and if I am fortunate enough to be confirmed as the assistant secretary of health I look forward to working with you and your office and coming to your office and discussing the particulars of care for transgender medicine," Levine responded. 

"The specific question was about minors. Let's be a little more specific since you evaded the question. Do you support the government intervening to override the parents' consent to give a child puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and/or amputation surgery of breasts and genitalia," Paul followed up. 

Watch: 

