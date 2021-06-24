Framework Reached on Police Reform Bill

It's looking to be a week of bipartisanship efforts coming to fruition. On Thursday, Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA) announced that they had come to a framework for police reform legislation.

The statement enclosed in the press release read:

After months of working in good faith, we have reached an agreement on a framework addressing the major issues for bipartisan police reform. There is still more work to be done on the final bill, and nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to. Over the next few weeks we look forward to continuing our work toward getting a finalized proposal across the finish line.

Though the White Housed hoped to have a deal by May 25, the anniversary of the killing of George Floyd, the deadline was clearly missed. Keeping to such deadlines has not exactly been this administration's strongest suit, though the White House still finds a way to spin it, as they did with missing the goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated by July 4.

The deal was at least figured out by the end June and the new deadline which had been set, which was Friday. The Senate will have precious little time to work on the bill before the summer recess. It may take awhile, however, considering the statement notes "nothing is agreed to until everything is agreed to."

The agreement for a framework was announced one year to the day after Senate Democrats filibustered Sen. Scott's previous bill on police reform. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL), then the Minority Whip, had referred to Scott's bill as a "token" effort.